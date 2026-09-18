Barack and Michelle Obama Mourn Death of Beloved Family Dog Sunny

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama announced that their beloved Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny, passed away on September 15 at the age of 13. Known for her fiery disposition and athletic energy, Sunny spent years of her life as a resident of the White House alongside the family’s first dog, Bo, leaving behind a legacy of high-spirited companionship through some of the most public chapters of the Obama family’s history.

A Force of Nature in the White House

Sunny joined the Obama household in August 2013 during the second term of Barack Obama’s presidency. Obtained from a breeder, the family made a charitable donation to the Washington Humane Society upon her arrival and chose her moniker to fit her cheerful personality. Unlike her adoptive brother Bo—who passed away in May 2021 from cancer—Sunny quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic presence.

Barack Obama fondly remembered her in a social media tribute as “a force of nature” and noted that she was energetic, athletic, and deeply affectionate. That boundless energy occasionally made headlines during her time in Washington. In 2013, Sunny made news when she knocked over a toddler during a White House holiday party. Later, in 2017, she was involved in an incident when she allegedly bit a visitor on the face.

White House Milestones and Daily Life

Despite her occasional rowdiness, Sunny became an integral part of the First Family’s public and private routines. She frequently interacted with White House staff, accompanied the family to public events, and even participated in historic moments, such as meeting Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to Washington.

Behind closed doors, her personality shone just as brightly. Barack Obama noted that Sunny loved the family’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, even when the girls pestered her during her afternoon naps. She also kept a close eye on the White House staff, often following them around, helping them on the job. Interestingly, despite her breed’s historical lineage as water-retrieving dogs, Sunny reportedly disliked getting wet, opting instead for athletic feats like jumping over hedges on the White House lawn.

A Final Farewell and Family Legacy

Following the family’s departure from Washington in 2017, Sunny remained a constant fixture in the household through post-presidential life. Her death on September 15 marks a poignant bookend to an era for the Obamas, following the loss of Bo. During Bo’s later years, Sunny grew fiercely protective of him, establishing a deep bond that survived until Bo’s death.

Photo: theguardian.com

Reflecting on the span of thirteen years, the former president shared a comforting thought with the public regarding Sunny’s reunion with her longtime companion. “We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay,” Obama wrote. For a family whose lives unfolded under the relentless glare of the global spotlight, Sunny provided a steadfast anchor of normalcy, warmth, and unconditional affection.

What are your favorite memories of pets bringing joy through major life transitions? Share your thoughts and reflections in the comments below.