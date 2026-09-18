Bayern’s Max Eberl Slams Lamine Yamal Over Ballon d’Or Comments

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl delivered a sharp two-sentence rebuke regarding FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal following recent Ballon d’Or comments, asserting that the best players do not need campaigns. The remarks came in the wake of Bayern’s commanding 7-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Fantasy & Market Impact Lamine Yamal Valuation: Pressure mounts significantly on the young Barcelona winger heading into upcoming fixtures against Sevilla to back up his public assertions on the pitch.

The Context Behind Eberl’s Sharp Rebuke

Following a dominant 7-0 thrashing of Union Berlin—featuring a hat-trick from Michael Olise, a brace from Harry Kane, and additional strikes from Jamal Musiala and Ismael Saibari—Bayern Munich’s front office seized the spotlight. According to reporting via Sky Sport’s journalist Kerry Hau, Bayern executive Max Eberl addressed comments made by FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal regarding the Ballon d’Or race.

Yamal had previously implied that goals do not hold primary weight in the prestigious individual award race, a statement widely interpreted as an effort to boost his own candidacy. Eberl offered a direct pushback, stating that the best players do not need external campaigns, effectively shifting the discourse back to raw on-field output and efficiency.

Locker Room Reactions and Tactical Pressure

The friction extended beyond the boardroom. Opponents on the pitch noted the psychological fuel provided by Yamal’s remarks. Union Berlin players openly wished the Spanish international had stayed quiet, as the public commentary appeared to serve as added motivation for Bayern’s rampant attacking trio of Kane, Olise, and Musiala.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Match / Event Key Performers Core Output Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin Michael Olise, Harry Kane 7-0 Win (Olise hat-trick, Kane brace) Ballon d’Or Discourse Max Eberl, Lamine Yamal Public exchange over award criteria

The young winger must now deliver decisive performances in upcoming La Liga fixtures, starting with Sevilla, to validate his claims under intense scrutiny.

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