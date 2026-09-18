As Russian parliamentary elections kicked off under heavy drone fire, President Vladimir Putin leveled sharp accusations against the European Union on September 18, 2026. According to reporting from Keystone-SDA, Putin claimed that European voters oppose a war with Russia, while accusing the West of using Ukrainians as “carne da cannone” and the European Union of trying to save its prestige in freefall and hide its mistakes by speaking of preparations for a war against Russia.

Electoral Timelines and Relentless Drone Warfare

The latest diplomatic broadsides coincide with the opening of a three-day voting window for the renewal of the State Duma. For the first time, these legislative elections extend into four partially occupied Ukrainian regions annexed by the Russian Federation via referendums in 2022.

Democratic exercises failed to pause military operations on the ground. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense units intercepted 629 Ukrainian drones across fourteen regions, including Moscow, the occupied Crimean peninsula, and the waters of the Black and Azov seas, in the hours preceding the vote. Local authorities reported civilian casualties in the border region of Kursk and the Russian-controlled sector of Zaporizhzhia.

Violence also rippled across Ukrainian-held territories. Governor reports indicated that a strike on an industrial zone in the Zhytomyr region’s Korosten district left two people dead and two injured. Meanwhile, regional media documented a commuter train strike in Kharkiv that severely wounded two passengers during evacuation efforts, and Russian defense officials confirmed nighttime drone strikes targeting naval and port logistics facilities in Odesa.

Moscow Summons British Envoy Over Supply Escalations

Diplomatic friction extended far beyond European Union capitals. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the British chargé d’affaires to lodge a formal protest against the continuous supply of drones and other weapons from London to Kyiv. According to Keystone-SDA, Moscow warned that any British military installations in Ukraine utilized for strikes inside Russia constitute legitimate targets, placing full responsibility for any further negative development of the situation on London.

But there is a wider geopolitical game at play here.

Space Defense Programs and Strategic Countermeasures

Addressing the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, Putin pivoted from electoral politics to aerospace defense. Responding to recent statements by Donald Trump regarding the fact that the US already has a space weapon in orbit to protect its military forces, the Russian president outlined upcoming state defense priorities.

Photo: swissinfo.ch

“The chiave of the new State Program will be the improvement of the air defense system. It must guarantee the destruction of any air and space strike weapon,” Putin announced, as cited by Keystone-SDA.

Key Developments in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Landscape Event / Sector Reported Detail Primary Context Duma Elections First-day voting disrupted by a drone-related shelter evacuation in Sochi and held in occupied Ukrainian regions. Domestic political consolidation amid ongoing active conflict. Air Defense Interceptions 629 Ukrainian drones intercepted across 14 Russian regions, Crimea, and surrounding maritime zones. Intensified aerial exchanges ahead of legislative polling. Diplomatic Friction UK chargé d’affaires summoned over military hardware deliveries to Kyiv. Direct warnings regarding British infrastructure utilized in cross-border strikes. Aerospace Strategy State Program updates prioritized to neutralize foreign air and space strike systems. Response to US orbital defense announcements.

The Broader Horizon

As the Duma elections progress and air defense systems consume massive state expenditures, the friction between Moscow and Western capitals shows no sign of abating.

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