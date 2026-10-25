Beijing Chrysanthemum Exhibition Opens at Beihai Park with 50,000 Plants

The 47th Beijing Chrysanthemum Exhibition opened at Beihai Park on October 24, 2026, featuring more than 50,000 chrysanthemum plants across over 600 varieties through mid-November.

Visitors walking through the historic imperial garden encounter a sprawling botanical display featuring intricate floral sculptures and regional cultivars. Among the primary attractions is a cat-themed floral landscape crafted from various plants designed to mimic the texture and color variations of a tabby cat’s fur.

The feline installation depicts a cat with a slightly raised front paw and an upturned tail, positioned as though playing with fluttering butterflies amidst layers of chrysanthemums.

Regional Varieties and Cultural Displays at Beihai Park

Beyond the local Beijing displays, the exhibition showcases specialized horticultural art shipped from other regions of China. Elaborate chrysanthemum arrangements from Xiaolan, a town in Guangdong Province recognized historically for its chrysanthemum art, sit alongside 3,100 pots of chrysanthemums transported from Kaifeng in Henan Province.

Another major highlight of the grounds is a floral installation featuring two large Chinese dragons constructed entirely from botanical elements. The exhibition grounds also house dedicated indoor floral arrangements alongside a themed market space. This market offers visitors chrysanthemum-inspired cultural and creative products, as well as hands-on cultural experiences tied to traditional Chinese horticulture.

Exhibition Metric Details Total Plants on Display More than 50,000 chrysanthemum plants Varieties Represented Over 600 distinct varieties Key Regional Contributors Xiaolan (Guangdong) and Kaifeng (Henan) Duration Through mid-November 2026

The event continues a decades-long autumnal tradition at Beihai Park, drawing photography enthusiasts and horticulture fans alike to observe the dense seasonal blooms before winter sets in.