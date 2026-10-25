REvitalizeME Downtown: Historic Preservation Grant Applications for Public Comment

Public comments are now open for complete applications to the REvitalizeME Downtown program, which administers a grant program for historic preservation and economic development. Administered by the Maine Development Foundation and the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, the initiative evaluates projects relying on funding from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant.

Application Totals Across Kennebec, Somerset, and Sagadahoc Counties

Complete applications met the October 14, 2026 deadline, requesting grant funds.

The public has until November 12, 2026, to submit comments before the grant review team evaluates the proposals on November 13, 2026.

Projects range from a $54,625 marquee restoration in Gardiner to $200,000 requests for projects in Augusta, Hallowell, Skowhegan, and Bath.

Augusta and Hallowell Landmarks Seek Structural Repairs

In Augusta, Colonial Theater, Inc. requested $124,548 to repair the balcony structure of the Colonial Theater, aiming for a total project cost of $152,394. The work reinforces support columns, replaces 31 floor joists and 21 roof joists, and installs shoring to protect the historic plaster ceiling. Also in Augusta, Hill Mansion, LLC requested $200,000 toward a $283,400 project to replace a compromised roof on the Governor John F. Hill Mansion, a 1901 landmark designed by John Calvin Stevens.

Down the river in Hallowell, Firehouse Holdings, LLC requested $200,000 for Phase 1 exterior rehabilitation of the Old Hallowell Fire Station to prepare the building for mixed-use redevelopment, including a no-cost lease for the Hallowell Food Bank. Pelican Hill, LLC requested $70,000 toward a $124,388 project to restore masonry, windows, and storefronts at 109-111 Water Street, marking the first phase of stabilization for the northern gateway to downtown Hallowell.

Gardiner, Skowhegan, and Bath Proposals Target Community Hubs

In Gardiner, Johnson Hall Redevelopment, Inc. requested $54,625 to install a traditional-style marquee above the main entrance of Johnson Hall, completing the exterior restoration of the historic opera house. In Skowhegan, the town requested $200,000 to support historic window rehabilitation at the Skowhegan Fire Station in downtown Skowhegan.

In Bath, Sagadahoc Preservation, Incorporated requested $200,000 to preserve historic features at the Winter Street Center, budgeting $267,673 to rebuild two 1843 spire bases removed in 2025, repair the steeple, and reset granite steps for code-compliant access.

Project Name Location Grant Requested Total Project Cost Colonial Theater Balcony Repair Augusta $124,548 $152,394 Hill Mansion Roof Restoration Augusta $200,000 $283,400 Old Hallowell Fire Station Exterior Hallowell $200,000 $280,870 109-111 Water Street Façade Hallowell $70,000 $124,388 Johnson Hall Marquee Restoration Gardiner $54,625 $66,625 Skowhegan Fire Station Windows Skowhegan $200,000 $240,313 Winter Street Center Preservation Bath $200,000 $267,673

Public Comments for Grants Due by November 12

Individuals wishing to request copies of the complete applications or submit comments for consideration must contact Kirk Mohney by phone at (207) 287-3811 or by email at [email protected]. Comments received by November 12, 2026, will be shared with the grant review team ahead of the November 13 evaluation meeting. Program guidelines and funding priorities are available through the Maine Development Foundation’s REvitalizeME Grant Program manual.