Sarah Connor and Anna-Maria Ferchichi are sisters, 20min.ch reports

Pop star Sarah Connor, 46, and Anna-Maria Ferchichi, 44, the wife of Bushido, are biological sisters born in the 1980s as daughters of Soraya and Michael Lewe, sharing a large family of eight siblings and over a dozen grandchildren, 20min.ch reported.

The Lewe Family Network

Sarah Connor and Anna-Maria Ferchichi are two of eight siblings born to parents Soraya and Michael Lewe in the 1980s.

The extended family includes over a dozen grandchildren, alongside other siblings who have pursued paths in the public eye.

Sister Lulu Lewe appeared in Sarah Connor’s music video for “From Sarah with Love” at age nine and later reached the top 20 in German charts with her 2008 single “Crush on You.”

Sarah and Anna-Maria Grew up in a Large Family

Born as Sarah Marianne Corina Lewe and Anna-Maria Lewe, the sisters grew up alongside six other siblings: Marisa, Robin, Lulu, Valentina, and twin half-brothers Lex and Mick, who were born in 2008. The family’s public footprint extends beyond Sarah’s pop career and Anna-Maria’s marriage. Lulu Lewe returned to television in 2024, competing on the dance competition show “Let’s Dance” and finishing in fifth place.

The sisters maintain a close relationship rooted in childhood dynamics. Anna-Maria shared in podcasts and documentary formats that Sarah routinely protected her on the schoolyard when they were young. That protective streak translated into financial support during their early adult years. In an RTL+ podcast, Anna-Maria revealed that Sarah paid for her first breast augmentation when Anna-Maria was in her early twenties, noting she could not have afforded the procedure on her own.

A Footbal-Team Sized Extended Family

The Lewe family tree has expanded significantly across the generations, providing matriarch Soraya with more than a dozen grandchildren. Sarah Connor shares her eldest son Tyler, born in 2004, and daughter Summer, born in 2006, with Marc Terenzi, alongside children Jax and Delphine from her marriage to Florian Fischer. Lulu Lewe has a son, and Marisa Lewe has one child.

Anna-Maria’s household accounts for a substantial portion of the grandchildren count. Along with her eldest son Montry from a previous relationship, she shares seven children with Bushido: Aaliyah, Laila and Djibrail, Issa, and triplets Leonora, Naima, and Amaya, who were born in November 2021.