Marvels Wolverine Tops September US Sales Chart Despite Backlash

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Marvel’s Wolverine debuted as the top-selling video game in the United States for September 2026 across physical and digital sales, despite a wave of online criticism and a mixed critical reception following its mid-September release.

September brought a massive influx of new releases as developers rushed to clear the calendar ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI, yet consumer interest remained strong for fresh titles. According to market research firm Circana, overall U.S. projected total spending across content, hardware, and accessories fell 1 percent compared to a year ago, landing at $4.8 billion. Year-to-date spending sits 3 percent behind 2025’s pace at $41.0 billion. Circana senior director and gaming research head Mat Piscatella shared the monthly sales data, noting that total video game projected spending fell to $4.8 billion in September compared to a year prior. Total content spending dropped 2 percent to $4.2 billion, which included a 14 percent decline in mobile, while console spending grew 8 percent and PC spending climbed 27 percent. Overall hardware spending rose 12 percent to reach $362 million.

Marvel’s Wolverine Claims the Top Spot Despite Online Backlash

Despite launching to middling reviews and facing intense social media derision over linear gameplay choices and its user interface, Marvel’s Wolverine dominated the sales charts. Released on September 15, 2026, and carrying an ESRB rating of Mature 17+ for Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Partial Nudity, Strong Language, and In-Game Purchases, the title became the subject of heavy online discussion. The PlayStation 5 exclusive outperformed heavy-hitting competitors like NBA 2K27 and EA Sports FC 27 to take first place on the U.S. bestseller list for September. This milestone also means the game outperformed other major titles such as Stellar Blade, Death Stranding 2, Astro Bot, Marathon, Saros, and remasters or remakes of Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Until Dawn.

Photo: The Times of India

As a game, Marvel’s Wolverine feels tedious and sometimes flat-out exhausting, but it’s never boring and mostly fun. Screen Rant

In Europe, the game also made a strong showing, placing second on the PlayStation Store download charts behind EA Sports FC 27. Data from Ampere Analysis estimated global sales reached around 2.16 million units during its opening window, while Alinea Analytics reported on September 18 that the game had sold roughly 1.9 million copies, with 1 million coming from digital pre-orders.

Circana September 2026 Bestseller Rankings

New releases occupied eight of the top ten spots on the monthly U.S. sales chart, reflecting a diverse mix of genres and franchises hitting stores during the autumn window. The top-selling games for the period between August 30 and October 3, 2026, according to Circana, are detailed below.

Rank Game Title Publisher 1 Marvel’s Wolverine Sony 2 NBA 2K27 Take-Two Interactive 3 EA Sports FC 27 Electronic Arts 4 Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Nintendo 5 The Blood of Dawnwalker Bandai Namco Entertainment 6 Wardogs Team17 7 Onimusha: Way of the Sword Capcom USA 8 Halloween: The Game IllFonic Publishing 9 Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Bandai Namco Entertainment 10 Madden NFL 27 Electronic Arts

PlayStation 5 Hardware Growth Counterbalance Declining Xbox and Switch 2 Sales

Hardware spending moved in the opposite direction of content spending, rising 12 percent year-on-year to $362 million. Sony drove much of that momentum as PlayStation 5 unit sales increased by 22 percent and dollar sales grew 43 percent compared to September of the previous year. This performance secured Sony its highest monthly hardware dollar share since May 2025.

Photo: GamesBeat

Other console manufacturers experienced pullbacks during the month. Nintendo Switch 2 unit sales fell 14 percent, while Xbox Series hardware spending dropped 2 percent and unit sales fell 27 percent. Ecosystem console sales for Microsoft reached a record September low amid supply chain constraints and pricing pressures, with an all-digital PS5 retailing around $600 while an equivalent Xbox Series X starts at $750.

Year-to-Date Milestones and Holiday Season Outlook

While Marvel’s Wolverine secured September’s crown, NBA 2K27 captured the broader yearly milestone, surpassing Resident Evil: Requiem to become the best-selling game of 2026 year-to-date in the United States. Meanwhile, industry observers remain focused on whether Wolverine can maintain its sales momentum through the winter holiday shopping season or if its commercial life will face an early ceiling, alongside upcoming launches such as Grand Theft Auto VI, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.