NY Increases Halloween Traffic Patrols: Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide initiative on Saturday directing State Police and local law enforcement agencies to ramp up patrols through Halloween, focusing heavily on impaired and reckless drivers. The enforcement push, backed by funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, is scheduled to run from Sunday, October 25, through Saturday, October 31.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy their Halloween and make some great memories,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “Unfortunately, too many drivers still make poor decisions behind the wheel that lead to deadly consequences to themselves and others. We’ve made it clear we have no tolerance for those who drive impaired, drive distracted or speed. The New York State Police and our local law enforcement officers will be out in force looking for anyone who hasn’t gotten the message.”

Targeting Impaired Driving and Protecting Pedestrians During Halloween

The enforcement campaign represents one of several coordinated mobilizations financed by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to mitigate alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. The initiative allocates statewide resources toward underage drinking enforcement, heightened DWI patrols, and dedicated sobriety checkpoints.

NY to have statewide patrols and sobriety checkpoints for Halloween: Here’s why

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlights severe safety risks during the holiday. Between 2019 and 2024, 201 individuals lost their lives in alcohol-involved crashes on Halloween night where at least one driver registered a blood alcohol concentration of .01 or higher. During the same five-year window, 176 fatalities involved a driver with a BAC of .08 or higher. Younger adults are particularly vulnerable, with 54 percent of traffic fatalities among individuals aged 21 to 34 occurring in drunk-driving crashes. Those casualties included 31 pedestrians as well as 144 drivers and passengers.

Academic research shows the heightened danger for those on foot. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) utilizing 42 years of NHTSA data, the risk of pedestrian fatalities surges by 43 percent on Halloween compared to any other night of the year. Children between the ages of 4 and 8 face a risk of being struck by a vehicle that is 10 times higher on Halloween evening than on any other evening.

Increased police patrols expected through Halloween

During last year’s initiative, police officers issued a total of 44,545 traffic citations across the state. That total included 1,210 tickets for impaired driving alongside 8,701 citations for speeding.

DMV Urges Sober Rides During Halloween Sobriety Checkpoints

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt emphasized the administrative and public safety priorities underpinning the deployment. “Traffic safety is public safety, and we applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to protecting New York families on our roadways,” Jackstadt said. “There is no excuse for reckless driving on Halloween or any other time of the year and if your celebration includes alcohol or drugs, plan to have a sober ride.”

Motorists navigating state roadways through October 31 should anticipate multiple sobriety checkpoints, specialized DWI patrols, and heightened monitoring for distracted driving and excessive speed. New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James urged drivers to exercise caution and personal accountability.

“Halloween is a fun day for many, but can also be a lesson in responsibility on New York’s roadways,” Superintendent James said. “We urge drivers to be smart and make the right choice to not drink and drive and take extra caution when approaching trick-or-treaters and pedestrians. We are proud to partner with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and our law enforcement partners to make sure everyone has a safe Halloween.”

To assist partygoers in securing safe transportation home, officials highlighted the “Have a Plan” mobile application, developed jointly by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation. Available for both Apple and Android devices, the application allows users to locate and contact local taxi services, build a designated driver roster, review state DWI penalties, and report suspected impaired drivers.