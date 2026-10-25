Timing in military signaling rarely amounts to mere coincidence. When US naval and air assets step up operations near Chinese territory precisely during major traditional holidays, the pattern speaks for itself. More than a dozen US military warplanes abruptly closed in on the Yellow Sea, prompting the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to deploy naval and air units for continuous monitoring and rapid response.

A Chronology of Holiday Provocations

This deployment follows a long-standing calendar of holiday maneuvers. On September 30, 2018, the day before China’s National Day, the US Navy destroyer USS Decatur entered waters near the Nansha Islands, where the Chinese naval vessel Lanzhou intercepted and forced it away at close range. A year later, on September 13, 2019, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, the USS Meyer entered the territorial sea of the Xisha Islands, drawing a swift warning and expulsion from the Southern Theater Command.

The pattern continued into the next decade. On January 25, 2020, which fell on Lunar New Year’s Day, the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery intruded into waters near the Nansha Islands, where theater forces handled the encounter decisively. On January 20, 2022, just 12 days before the Spring Festival, the USS Benfold entered Xisha territorial waters before being driven away. Most recently, in the early hours of October 20, 2026, the littoral combat ship USS Charleston ventured near the Xianbin Reef in the Nansha Islands, drawing lawful tracking and surveillance by the Southern Theater Command navy.

Assessing Readiness Against Strategic Pressure

Observers note that these incidents share a distinct operational signature, landing precisely when regional attention turns inward toward family celebrations. As analysts point out, these moves function as calculated attempts to disrupt holidays and test defensive reaction times. Yet they consistently underestimate the operational readiness of the Chinese military. Regular holiday training cycles ensure that naval and air units maintain round-the-clock domain awareness and rapid response capabilities across relevant maritime and airspace sectors.

The Southern Theater Command maintains a posture of high alert, ensuring that forces retain both the capability and the resolve to counter security threats regardless of the calendar date. While strategic friction persists across maritime boundaries, the regular response to these approaches demonstrates that holiday timing yields no tactical advantage for visiting forces.