South Korea wins 100 medals to finish fifth at Aichi-Nagoya Games

At the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, the South Korean delegation secured 29 gold, 38 silver, and 33 bronze medals to finish fifth in the overall standings, exceeding pre-tournament targets of 21 gold medals and a sixth-place finish.

Surpassing Expectations in Nagoya

The South Korean delegation wrapped up its campaign, heading home from Japan with a total haul of 100 medals. Jung Jin-wan, president of the Korea Paralympic Committee, addressed press corps at the official media center in Nagoya, noting that table tennis and cycling served as the primary catalysts for the delegation’s upward trajectory in the medal table.

Table tennis delivered 12 gold medals, eclipsing the 9 titles won at the Hangzhou Games to establish a new benchmark for the program. Meanwhile, the cycling squad added 7 gold medals, improving upon its previous output by 3 titles.

Jang Min-Ho Sets World Record in Athletics

Jang Min-ho of Anyang City Hall emerged as the breakout star of the athletics program. Competing in the T13 sports class, Jang clocked a 10.48 in the men’s 100 meters to set an Asian record before breaking the world record in the 400 meters with a time of 46.24 seconds.

Having featured in the mixed and men’s 1,600-meter relays at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games just one month prior, Jang stands as the first South Korean athlete to compete across both the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

In fencing, Cho Eun-hye of Brule Korea secured a victory in the women’s épée individual B event. Cho defeated Paris Paralympic triple gold medalist Saysunee Jana of Thailand 15-14 to capture South Korea’s first Asian Para Games fencing gold medal. The fencing squad subsequently rounded out the nation’s 100-medal count with a silver in the mixed sabre team event on the final day of competition.

Regional Shifts and the Road to Los Angeles

At the top of the overall table, China finished first with 207 gold, 117 silver, and 111 bronze medals. Host nation Japan placed second with 64 gold, 60 silver, and 62 bronze medals, while Uzbekistan jumped from eighth at Hangzhou to third overall with 45 gold, 49 silver, and 51 bronze medals. India surpassed South Korea in the standings, claiming 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze medals to finish fourth.

Jung Jin-wan stated during the closing press conference that he would closely analyze the parts to maintain, supplement, and those that were insufficient after the competition, and that he would strive to show better results at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

The delegation departs Nagoya with administrative evaluations already underway to isolate variables behind the performances of debutants and seasoned veterans alike ahead of the upcoming Paralympic cycle.