Pornanong Phatlum Wins Hero Women’s Indian Open Title

Sara Byrne secured a top-20 finish at the Hero Women’s Indian Open as Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum claimed her second title at the event 14 years after her first success, shooting a brilliant six-under 66 to finish on 10-under par.

Phatlum Wins Second Title at Hero Women's Indian Open

Phatlum’s second title at the Hero Women’s Indian Open highlights the resurgence of veteran players on the circuit.

Phatlum Secures Second Title at DLF Golf and Country Club

Bogey-free rounds were hard to come by throughout the tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club course. However, the 36-year-old Phatlum went blemish-free on Sunday, carding six birdies to seal the championship on 10-under par. Third-round leader and home favourite Vani Kapoor finished three shots behind in second place on seven-under par, according to RTÉ Sport.

Phatlum’s victory marks a return to the winner’s circle at the venue, echoing her previous success more than a decade prior. Only seven players across the entire field managed to finish the demanding test at par or better.

Byrne Navigates Trouble for a Top-20 Finish

Cork golfer Sara Byrne impressed during the week to end up in a tie for 17th place. A closing round of 74 left her at four-over par overall. The leaderboard position could have been significantly higher were it not for a disastrous quadruple bogey at the par-three fifth hole.

Byrne also dropped shots with bogeys at the 11th and 15th holes. Despite the damage on those scorecards, she managed to card four birdies on a notoriously testing course layout.

Chasing Pack Results as Foster and Donegan Complete the Week

Anna Foster also signed for a closing 74, marking her lowest round of the week to finish at 16-over par. Starting her final push on the 10th tee, Foster managed a busy back nine by carding five bogeys alongside three birdies, before adding one more of each on her closing stretch. Meanwhile, Áine Donegan failed to make the cut.

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