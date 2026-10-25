Pornanong Phatlum Wins Hero Women’s Indian Open Title

Sara Byrne secured a top-20 finish at the Hero Women’s Indian Open as Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum claimed her second title at the event 14 years after her first success, shooting a brilliant six-under 66 to finish on 10-under par.
Phatlum Wins Second Title at Hero Women's Indian Open
- Phatlum’s second title at the Hero Women’s Indian Open highlights the resurgence of veteran players on the circuit.
Phatlum Secures Second Title at DLF Golf and Country Club
Bogey-free rounds were hard to come by throughout the tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club course. However, the 36-year-old Phatlum went blemish-free on Sunday, carding six birdies to seal the championship on 10-under par. Third-round leader and home favourite Vani Kapoor finished three shots behind in second place on seven-under par, according to RTÉ Sport.
Phatlum’s victory marks a return to the winner’s circle at the venue, echoing her previous success more than a decade prior. Only seven players across the entire field managed to finish the demanding test at par or better.
Byrne Navigates Trouble for a Top-20 Finish
Cork golfer Sara Byrne impressed during the week to end up in a tie for 17th place. A closing round of 74 left her at four-over par overall. The leaderboard position could have been significantly higher were it not for a disastrous quadruple bogey at the par-three fifth hole.
Byrne also dropped shots with bogeys at the 11th and 15th holes. Despite the damage on those scorecards, she managed to card four birdies on a notoriously testing course layout.
Chasing Pack Results as Foster and Donegan Complete the Week
Anna Foster also signed for a closing 74, marking her lowest round of the week to finish at 16-over par. Starting her final push on the 10th tee, Foster managed a busy back nine by carding five bogeys alongside three birdies, before adding one more of each on her closing stretch. Meanwhile, Áine Donegan failed to make the cut.
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