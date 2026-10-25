Yangcheon-gu Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccinations for High-Risk Groups Through June

Yangcheon-gu Launches Free COVID-19 and Influenza Immunizations for High-Risk Groups Through June

Seoul’s Yangcheon-gu district has initiated free 2026–2027 season COVID-19 vaccinations for residents aged 65 and older, immunocompromised individuals, and vulnerable facility residents, newsis.com reported. The campaign, which began earlier this month, will run through June 30 across 140 designated contracted medical institutions within the district.

Priority Groups and Requirements for Free Vaccination

Target Demographics: The free vaccination is prioritized for adults 65 and older, individuals aged 12 and older with compromised immune systems, and residents of long-term care or infection-vulnerable facilities.

The free vaccination is prioritized for adults 65 and older, individuals aged 12 and older with compromised immune systems, and residents of long-term care or infection-vulnerable facilities. Access and Documentation: Eligible residents can visit any contracted medical clinic nationwide regardless of their registered address, provided they bring a valid photo ID and necessary medical or facility residency verification documents.

Eligible residents can visit any contracted medical clinic nationwide regardless of their registered address, provided they bring a valid photo ID and necessary medical or facility residency verification documents. Post-Vaccination Monitoring: Patients are advised to remain at the medical facility for 20 to 30 minutes following administration to monitor for adverse reactions before departing.

Transition to Regular Immunization and Dual Vaccine Administration

The 2026–2027 campaign marks a structural shift as COVID-19 vaccinations transition from temporary emergency provisions into mandatory, routine preventative care management for high-risk populations. Local health authorities emphasize that ongoing prophylaxis remains clinically necessary because the virus continually undergoes mutations to evade pre-existing immunity while retaining high hospitalization, severity, and mortality rates among elderly and immunocompromised cohorts.

Concurrently, Yangcheon-gu is administering seasonal influenza vaccinations. The district has expanded local government subsidies for flu shots beyond standard national welfare beneficiaries—such as children, pregnant women, and seniors over 65—to include community service workers, neighborhood volunteer leaders, and individuals with over four hours of registered volunteer service. Patients who qualify for both immunization programs simultaneously, specifically seniors aged 65 and older, may receive the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines during a single clinical visit.

Vaccine Category Primary Target Groups Administration Period Delivery Network COVID-19 (2026–2027 Season) Seniors 65+, Immunocompromised (12+), Facility Residents Through June 30, 2027 140 Yangcheon-gu Contracted Clinics / National Network Influenza (Seasonal) Seniors 65+, Children, Pregnant Women, Local Volunteers Seasonal Campaign Schedule Yangcheon-gu Public Health Center & Contracted Providers

Residents Should Check Vaccine Availability Before Visiting

Because vaccine inventory levels fluctuate across individual clinics due to local demand, district officials advise residents to check real-time availability via the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s immunization helper portal or by contacting the Yangcheon-gu Public Health Center before visiting a facility. Eligible participants must verify their identity using official documentation, and immunocompromised persons must present appropriate medical certificates or institutional admission paperwork.

References