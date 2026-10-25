AI Boom May Pose Financial Crisis Risk, Economists Warn

As US financial markets operate under heightened scrutiny in late October, economists and risk managers are warning that the multi-trillion-dollar artificial intelligence build-up displays classic early-warning signs of a brewing financial crisis. Parallels to the 2007–2009 subprime mortgage collapse are mounting as debt accumulation accelerates across opaque corporate structures.

AI Investments Risk Systemic Debt and Revenue Gaps

US data center, chip, networking, and power investments are projected to reach US$10.3 trillion between 2025 and 2032, averaging 3.6 per cent of annual GDP.

Research from Gartner indicates data center owners must generate US$8.5 trillion in revenue through 2030 to cover costs and returns, against an estimated maximum of US$3.6 trillion.

Bank lending to private equity and credit climbed 26 per cent in 2026, prompting the International Monetary Fund to warn of rising systemic debt.

Infrastructure Spending Surpasses Historic Industrial Booms

The capital expenditure driving the current technological expansion eclipses past historical infrastructure surges. From 2025 to 2032, total US spending on networking, power, chips, and data centres will aggregate to US$10.3 trillion, as projected by Columbia Business School’s Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh. This expenditure represents an average of 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product annually.

By comparison, historical capital allocations were significantly smaller relative to economic output. Canals consumed 0.7 per cent of GDP from 1836 to 1841, railroads accounted for 2.2 per cent from 1870 to 1890, electrification used 0.5 per cent from 1905 to 1925, highways absorbed 1.1 per cent from 1956 to 1973, and telecommunications took 1.1 per cent from 1996 to 2003.

AI Revenue Fails to Cover Infrastructure Costs

Projections indicate a wide gap between capital outlays and incoming cash flow. According to an Oct 14 assessment by Gartner, maintaining current investment trajectories means proprietors of artificial intelligence data centres will require US$8.5 trillion in revenue through the end of the decade to service their expenses, financing charges, and a 12 per cent return. Over that same timeframe, the analytics firm projects that aggregate AI earnings linked to data centres will max out at US$3.6 trillion, leaving infrastructure operators with less than half of that total.

“The burden is on the AI businesses to continue to deliver high, high growth rates,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist and partner at Apollo Global Management. “If not, we could have that dreaded ‘aha’ moment.”

Financing mechanisms have also shifted away from the balance sheets of major technology firms. While early spending relied on internal cash flows, rising expenses have forced reliance on outside investors and lenders. Van Nieuwerburgh characterizes this shift as “a more layered and potentially opaque allocation of risk,” mirroring the complex financial products that preceded the 2008 financial crisis.

Historical & Tech Booms Period Average Share of US GDP Canals 1836–1841 0.7% Railroads 1870–1890 2.2% Electrification 1905–1925 0.5% Highways 1956–1973 1.1% Telecommunications 1996–2003 1.1% Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure 2025–2032 3.6%

Parallels to Previous Financial Crises

Academic research links rapid growth in sector-specific borrowing alongside surging asset prices to elevated crisis probabilities. A 2022 Journal of Finance study analyzing 42 countries from 1950 to 2016 found that when both conditions hold, the probability of a financial crisis within three years rises to roughly 40 per cent, compared to 7 per cent during normal periods.

“The lights are flashing orange,” Samuel Hanson, an economist at Harvard Business School and author of the study, noted in an interview. “People will ask, ‘Well, is it imminent?’ Of course not. That’s an absurd question, and that’s not how we should think about managing risk.”

Market reactions are already visible in equity valuations. Shares of CoreWeave fell 25 per cent during the week of the IMF’s financial stability report issued on Oct 13, and dropped an additional 9 per cent through Thursday, Oct 22, leaving the stock down more than half from its 52-week high.

Richard Bookstaber, chief risk officer for UC Investments and author of A Demon of Our Own Design, expressed acute concern over current market brittleness. “It’s a period of major risk, and people just don’t seem to get it,” he said. Investor Paul Kedrosky added, “We’re so far out over our skis, we’re out over someone else’s skis.”

Data Center Construction Drives Inflation and Interest Rates

The physical construction of data centres exerts inflationary pressure by consuming electricity, copper, and specialized labor. Simultaneously, heavy loan demand contributes to elevated interest rates, including mortgage rates, while crowding out alternate business investments.

Bank lending to private equity and credit expanded 26 per cent in 2026, according to IMF figures. Higher interest rates compress valuations for growth-dependent equities, as future projected earnings lose present-value worth. Consequently, market vulnerability persists even if AI adoption succeeds, provided that growth trajectories trail the aggressive timelines anticipated by lenders and shareholders.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.