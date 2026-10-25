Xbox COO Helen Chiang Leaves Microsoft After Three Months

Xbox COO Helen Chiang Leaves Microsoft After Three Months

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Helen Chiang, the first Chief Operating Officer of Xbox, has left Microsoft just three months into her tenure, marking another high-level departure during a turbulent 2026 for the gaming division.

The Rapid Exit of Xbox’s First COO

Chiang took on the newly created role in July 2026, holding responsibility for profit and loss across content, hardware, platform, and services. Her appointment followed nearly two decades of work within the Xbox division across multiple positions. Her exit comes swiftly after her promotion, leaving the leadership structure in flux once again.

Xbox COO Helen Chiang Leaves Microsoft After Just 3 Months

Asha Sharma, who became the head of Microsoft Gaming in February 2026 following Phil Spencer’s departure as CEO, confirmed the departure. Sharma stated, “We are grateful for her many years of service,” and added that the company will share more details about leadership plans once finalized, according to The Verge. Cali Perez, Vice President of Communications at Xbox, noted that the division does not discuss personal matters while also thanking Chiang for her long tenure.

Restructuring and Workforce Cuts Across Microsoft Gaming

Chiang’s departure arrives amid a massive operational overhaul under Sharma. In July 2026, the division cut approximately 1,600 jobs and divested some game studios. Those reductions followed an earlier wave that saw Microsoft lay off roughly 4,800 workers largely across Xbox and commercial divisions.

Alongside headcount reductions, management flattening has been a primary objective. Sharma targeted a reduction in a management structure that previously stretched up to 14 levels deep in order to expedite decision-making. Consumer-facing changes accompanied the internal restructuring, including lowering the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and reverting the division’s branding from Microsoft Gaming back to Xbox.

What Remains Unresolved in the Xbox Leadership Transition

Microsoft has not yet named a replacement for the COO position or detailed how Chiang’s operational duties will be distributed among remaining executives. The division’s ongoing business reset continues against a backdrop of studio divestments and flattened hierarchy levels implemented earlier in the year.

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Sophie Lin - Technology Editor

Sophie is a tech innovator and acclaimed tech writer recognized by the Online News Association. She translates the fast-paced world of technology, AI, and digital trends into compelling stories for readers of all backgrounds.

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