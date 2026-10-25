Michael Carrick Faces Make-or-Break Decision Over Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick faces a critical decision regarding club captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, following the midfielder’s public criticism of team tactics after a 4-1 thrashing by Como.

The Fallout in Como and Public Critique

Bruno Fernandes overstepped the mark during a turbulent week for the club, delivering two damning interviews following the 4-1 defeat in Como. mirror.co.uk reported that the Portuguese international openly criticized Carrick’s tactics in one exchange and slammed the club for living in the past in another. The midfielder specifically took aim at the tactical setup when speaking to broadcasters, stating that the coaching staff elected against a man-to-man press, which left space behind the defensive line. When asked directly if the manager got his tactics wrong, Fernandes placed the responsibility squarely on the technical staff.

The United Stand

Those remarks arrived just one week after teammate Lisandro Martinez criticized the club hierarchy’s poor recruitment strategy. Manchester United enter the weekend fixture holding only two wins from 11 matches across all competitions this season, victories secured against newly promoted Ipswich Town and Champions League participants Sabah. United have two wins from 11 games this season, which came against newly-promoted Ipswich and Champions League minnows Sabah.

Drawing Paraling to Sir Alex Ferguson

Wayne Rooney suggested that Bruno Fernandes might benefit from an extended break to recharge his physical and mental sharpness, drawing a direct comparison to how Sir Alex Ferguson managed Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves delivered an even starker assessment on TNT Sports, stating that Fernandes would never have played under Ferguson again had he made similar public remarks, adding that players must first evaluate their own performances before questioning the dugout. Hargreaves believes that under Ferguson, such comments would have cost the midfielder dearly, and that the player would not even have dared to utter them due to the inevitable consequences.

Bruno Fernandes QUESTIONS Michael Carrick’s tactics after Como shock Man United 😳

Carrick responded to the mounting pressure during a lengthy pre-match press conference on Friday, delivering an unprompted five-minute monologue emphasizing humility and hard work. When questioned about potential disciplinary action or stripping Fernandes of the captaincy, Carrick declined to confirm whether he had spoken to the player about the incident, maintaining that his primary focus remains on team dynamics and the best interests of the football club. Despite the backlash, the Portugal international remains club captain and appears in line to start United’s next match.

Fixture / Context Metric Manchester United Status Premier League Matches Wins in 11 Games 2 Wins (Ipswich, Sabah) Bruno Fernandes Output Goal Contributions 4 Goals, 1 Assist (in 2 matches) Recent European Result Como Defeat 4-1 Loss (Away)

Managing the Dressing Room Dynamics Ahead of Bournemouth

Manchester Evening News reported that Carrick firmly denied any deep division within the squad when addressing journalists ahead of the weekend match. Despite the public friction between the captain and the coaching staff, Carrick indicated that the group remains focused on correcting their poor run of form.

Photo: footballitarian.com

With Bournemouth visiting Old Trafford, Carrick must balance asserting managerial authority with managing a depleted squad plagued by injuries. Whether the manager removes Fernandes from the starting lineup or grants him a temporary respite from the firing line will be clear when the team sheets drop.

Wider Transfer and European Context

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