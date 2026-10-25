Two Active Tuberculosis Cases Linked to San Francisco Strip Club

San Francisco health officials are investigating two active cases of tuberculosis linked to The Crazy Horse, a Market Street strip club operating next to the Warfield Theater. The San Francisco Department of Public Health stated that the general public risk remains low while contact tracing and testing efforts continue.

Tuberculosis Bacteria Spread Through Poorly Ventilated Indoor Spaces

Airborne Transmission: Tuberculosis bacteria are airborne, meaning the bacteria can linger in poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Tuberculosis bacteria are airborne, meaning the bacteria can linger in poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Active vs. Latent Infection: Most exposed individuals develop latent tuberculosis, where the bacteria remain inactive without causing symptoms and are not immediately contagious, whereas active tuberculosis is contagious and a serious illness.

Most exposed individuals develop latent tuberculosis, where the bacteria remain inactive without causing symptoms and are not immediately contagious, whereas active tuberculosis is contagious and a serious illness. Extended Testing Protocols: Because tuberculosis bacteria grow slowly, public health protocols may require exposed individuals to undergo initial screening followed by repeat testing in a few weeks to confirm true infection status.

Public Health Investigation at a Mid-Market Establishment

The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed it is examining two active cases of tuberculosis associated with The Crazy Horse, located at 980 Market Street, as reported by NBC Bay Area. The venue has operated at the location for over three decades. Health authorities received notification of the initial case in early October, prompting immediate contact tracing protocols to identify potentially exposed individuals.

City health officials noted that while contact tracing operations remain active, the immediate risk to the general public stays low. The San Francisco Department of Public Health monitors between 60 and 90 active tuberculosis cases annually, registering 68 cases primarily among non-U.S.-born residents in 2025.

2 active tuberculosis cases linked to San Francisco strip club, officials say

Bacteria Remain Suspended in Indoor Air After Infection

Dr. Abraar Karan, a member of the Infectious Diseases faculty at Stanford University, explained that tuberculosis relies on airborne transmission. Speaking to NBC Bay Area, Karan noted that the bacteria can remain suspended in indoor air long after an infected individual has left the area. Enclosed environments featuring high occupancy and limited ventilation present elevated transmission risks.

Infectious disease specialists distinguish between latent and active forms of the disease. While latent carriers remain asymptomatic and non-contagious, untreated latent infections can progress into active disease over time. Symptoms of active tuberculosis include persistent cough lasting longer than three weeks, coughing up blood, fatigue, fevers, night sweats, and unintentional weight loss.

Contact Tracing and Medical Screening Procedures

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist at University of California, San Francisco, emphasized that these two cases do not automatically signify a broader public health outbreak. Chin-Hong stated that public health teams must definitively establish a link showing the infections originated at the establishment rather than elsewhere.

Chin-Hong detailed that tracking processes require time because the bacteria that cause tuberculosis grow slowly. Consequently, initial screening tests may yield negative results, necessitating repeat medical evaluations weeks later to detect if a test turns positive.

Photo: NBC Bay Area

Exposed Individuals Must Seek Immediate Clinical Evaluation

Individuals who received notification of potential exposure from public health contact tracers must seek immediate clinical evaluation, regardless of whether they display symptoms. Individuals experiencing a chronic cough persisting beyond three weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, or recurring fevers should consult a primary care physician or local public health clinic immediately.

Tuberculosis Infection Type Contagiousness Symptom Status Latent Tuberculosis Non-contagious Asymptomatic Active Tuberculosis Contagious Symptomatic (cough, fever, weight loss)

San Francisco health authorities continue to assess individuals at risk, urging those identified through contact tracing to undergo recommended medical testing and treatment.

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