Poland enforces statutory trade ban on Sunday, October 25, 2026

On Sunday, October 25, 2026, Poland enforces a statutory trade ban, closing major supermarket chains like Biedronka and Lidl, alongside shopping malls nationwide. Consumers must rely on independent local shops and Żabka franchises, and this shutdown forms part of the longest continuous stretch of closed Sundays in 2026.

The October 25 Trade Ban at a Glance

Market Impact: Major retailers including Biedronka , Lidl , Kaufland , Auchan , and Carrefour remain legally shut, pushing weekend foot traffic toward independent outlets, e-commerce, and Żabka franchise stores.

Major retailers including , , , , and remain legally shut, pushing weekend foot traffic toward independent outlets, e-commerce, and franchise stores. Regulatory Stance: Proposals to liberalize the trade calendar remain deadlocked within the governing coalition, ensuring that the 2026 calendar stays capped at eight trading Sundays, with no legislative liberalization expected from the presidential office.

Proposals to liberalize the trade calendar remain deadlocked within the governing coalition, ensuring that the 2026 calendar stays capped at eight trading Sundays, with no legislative liberalization expected from the presidential office. Consumer Logistics: With the Sunday ban cutting off physical hypermarket access, shoppers are forced to concentrate heavy provisioning into Saturday, October 24, or defer fulfillment to Monday, October 26.

Trading Sundays Increase to Eight for 2026

The legislative framework governing Sunday retail operations remains anchored by the 2018 restrictions. The calendar for 2026 provides exactly eight trading Sundays, representing an increase of a single session compared to the previous year. This addition materialized because Christmas Eve became an official non-working day from 2025, resulting in three consecutive open Sundays in December.

Efforts by reform advocates within the government to liberalize the rules have stalled. In September 2025, Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański stated on Radio Zet that he supports the partial return of trading Sundays. However, intra-coalition friction combined with expected presidential resistance has neutralized any prospect of legislative expansion.

Consequently, the retail sector faces prolonged operational interruptions. The span between August 30 and December 6 creates a 13-week sequence of consecutive closed Sundays—the longest dry spell of the year. These mandated closures shift consumer spending patterns into Friday and Saturday retail windows.

Photo: PolsatNews.pl

Operational Exceptions and the Dominance of Franchise Networks

While the statutory restrictions shutter large-format brick-and-mortar stores, the enforcement mechanism contains targeted exemptions. Establishments where the owner operates the cash register personally, alongside petrol stations, pharmacies, bakeries, florists, and transport hubs, retain the legal right to trade on restricted days.

Capitalizing on these provisions, the Żabka convenience network absorbs displaced weekend traffic. Because individual locations can be run by the entrepreneur or a close family member without payment, store owners can legally operate during the ban. These locations maintain extended hours, often welcoming customers from 06:00 until 23:00.

Photo: Polskie Radio 24

Concurrently, digital channels offer an alternative route for larger baskets. Web-based grocery delivery services continue to process orders and execute home deliveries throughout the restricted Sunday.

Retail Channel / Entity Operational Status on October 25, 2026 Legal Basis / Exemption Rule Biedronka / Lidl / Kaufland Closed Subject to standard statutory trade ban for large-format outlets. Żabka Open (Selected locations, 06:00–23:00) Operated by owner or close family member. Online Delivery Active (Delivery services operating) Exempt from physical storefront trade restrictions. Petrol Stations & Pharmacies Open Explicitly carved out of the 2018 restriction framework.

Retailers Launch Promotions to Ease Saturday Congestion

The convergence of the autumn calendar, the transition to winter time, and preparation for All Saints’ Day generates congestion in physical retail spaces ahead of the weekend. Shoppers who attempt to secure supplies on Saturday face checkout bottlenecks, despite the deployment of automated payment kiosks. To offset these friction points, discount operators launch pre-weekend price promotions, such as Biedronka offering bananas at 2.99 zł per kilogram and pork reduced by 31-35%.

Looking ahead, the remaining trading opportunities are heavily backloaded. The final permissible sessions of the year are December 6, December 13, and December 20. Until the first of these December dates arrives, retail networks must manage an extended baseline of restricted Sundays.