Tadalafil promotes mouse muscle cell survival, researchers say

Researchers at the University of Rome Foro Italico have discovered that tadalafil—a PDE5 inhibitor commonly prescribed for erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension—promotes the survival and proliferation of murine muscle precursor cells in laboratory cultures, according to findings published in Molecular Biology Reports.

Tadalafil Keeps Cellular Repair Signals Active in Mouse Cells

The Mechanism: Tadalafil blocks the PDE5 enzyme, which normally breaks down cyclic GMP (cGMP), a molecule triggered by nitric oxide that governs tissue repair. By inhibiting PDE5, the drug keeps the cellular repair signal active for a longer duration.

Tadalafil blocks the PDE5 enzyme, which normally breaks down cyclic GMP (cGMP), a molecule triggered by nitric oxide that governs tissue repair. By inhibiting PDE5, the drug keeps the cellular repair signal active for a longer duration. Cellular Findings: In laboratory experiments using mouse C2C12 myoblasts, the treatment reduced cell death and accelerated the closure of an experimental scratch wound in a cellular monolayer.

In laboratory experiments using mouse C2C12 myoblasts, the treatment reduced cell death and accelerated the closure of an experimental scratch wound in a cellular monolayer. Current Limitations: These observations were conducted strictly on cultured animal cells in vitro. There is no clinical evidence yet that taking the medication increases human muscle mass or accelerates recovery from actual injuries in living organisms.

Cellular Proliferation and Wound Closure in Mouse Myoblasts

The investigation, led by Cristina Antinozzi and Luigi Di Luigi at the University of Rome Foro Italico, set out to examine how prolonged exposure to tadalafil affects the biology of muscle precursor cells. Using C2C12 mouse myoblasts—a standard laboratory line for studying myogenesis—the researchers evaluated cellular proliferation rates and apoptotic cell death following treatment. The findings showed that the medication increased the replication of these progenitor cells while dampening cell death.

When the researchers introduced a mechanical scratch to the cultured cell layer to simulate tissue damage, the treated group achieved closure of the wounded area significantly faster than untreated controls. The treated cells also required more time to differentiate and mature into functional muscle fibers. This delay suggests that while the drug expands the pool of precursor cells, it may temporarily hold back their transition into contractile tissue, preserving a larger reserve of stem-like cells.

Photo: Xataka

Biochemical Pathways of Nitric Oxide and cGMP Signaling

The observed cellular changes hinge on established vascular and muscular signaling pathways. During physical exertion or mechanical injury, the body releases nitric oxide, which stimulates intracellular cyclic GMP. This messenger molecule drives various regenerative processes. To prevent hyperactivation, the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) degrades cGMP once its physiological task is complete.

By administering tadalafil—a potent and selective inhibitor of PDE5—the researchers prevented this enzymatic degradation. This pharmacological blockade sustains the repair signal over an extended window. While some athletes already consume similar compounds off-label to enhance blood flow and muscle volumization, strong clinical data supporting actual tissue growth in humans remain absent.

Experimental Parameter Laboratory Observation (In Vitro) Clinical Significance Target Compound Tadalafil (PDE5 inhibitor) Extends cGMP signaling duration by blocking PDE5 degradation. Cellular Model Murine C2C12 myoblasts Standardized precursor line for studying mammalian myogenesis. Proliferation & Survival Increased multiplication, reduced apoptosis Expands the available progenitor pool for potential tissue repair. Wound Healing Assay Accelerated closure of cellular monolayer scratch Indicates enhanced regenerative migration in an artificial model. Differentiation Rate Delayed maturation into fibers Maintains a reserve of precursor cells by slowing terminal differentiation.

Organic Nitrates Cause Life-Threatening Hypotension When Combined with Tadalafil

Tadalafil is a prescription medication with established clinical indications, and it carries specific pharmacological risks. Patients must avoid combining PDE5 inhibitors with organic nitrates, as this interaction can precipitate profound, life-threatening systemic hypotension.

Individuals experiencing acute muscle trauma, chronic sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss), or mobility impairments should consult a qualified healthcare provider before considering any therapeutic intervention. Self-administering prescription pharmaceuticals for performance enhancement or tissue recovery outside of a controlled clinical trial exposes patients to adverse cardiovascular and muscular side effects without proven regenerative benefits.

Photo: La Razón

Future research must transition from petri-dish models to in vivo organismal studies to determine whether the proliferative effects observed in mouse cells translate safely and effectively to human clinical therapies for degenerative muscle disorders.