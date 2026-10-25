Patrice Aminati: Why Cancer Led to Her Split From Daniel Aminati

Patrice Aminati, who has spent three years fighting end-stage malignant melanoma, has publicly detailed the physical and psychological toll that terminal illness took on her marriage to television host Daniel Aminati, explaining their late-2025 separation as an act of self-preservation. In an interview on the ZDF program “Terra Xplore”, she described how the incurable disease transformed her from a vibrant newlywed into a person in a state of physical and mental emergency.

The couple married in 2022 when Patrice was a young woman full of life and strength, but the diagnosis of stage four black skin cancer arrived shortly after the 2023 birth of their daughter, Charly Malika. Speaking with psychologist Leon Windscheid, Patrice explained that she could no longer function as a partner, stating, Du bist jemand, der nicht mehr kann, der unfassbar traurig ist, der hilfs- und pflegebedürftig ist. She admitted to struggling deeply with her altered self-image, adding, Ich habe mich selbst so wahnsinnig gehasst in dem Moment and Ich habe mich selbst überhaupt nicht wohl oder als Frau gefühlt. Das war grausam.

Der Rückzug ins elterliche Nest

Amid relentless doctor appointments, therapies, and fear for the future, the marriage gradually eroded as room for lightness and intimacy vanished. Rather than seeking refuge in her marriage during the darkest phase of her illness, Patrice chose to move back in with her parents. Explaining this withdrawal, she noted, Ich habe mich da wohler gefühlt bei meinen Eltern, in diesem Nest, geborgen, als mit einem Partner, mit dem man natürlich auch eine Liebesbeziehung hat. In that environment, she was able to simply be weak and cope with her desolate physical and mental state.

"It was cruel!" Patrice Aminati speaks openly about her split from Daniel

Die Entscheidung zur Trennung

Ende 2025 wurde die Trennung von Daniel und Patrice öffentlich. Long remaining silent on the precise reasons, Patrice clarified that the split was not a classic relationship drama but rather an existential necessity. Summarizing her choice, she stated, Es war eine Entscheidung – nicht gegen jemanden, sondern für mich. The traditional expectations and role models of marriage no longer fit her needs as she fought to handle her illness, fear, and changed self-image.