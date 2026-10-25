Nashville SC Secures 2026 MLS Supporters’ Shield Over Montreal

Nashville SC secured the 2026 MLS Supporters’ Shield title on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal, led by goals from Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar alongside five saves from Brian Schwake, as reported.

Clinching the Shield in Montreal

The decisive match unfolded in Montreal, where Nashville improved its record to 21-3-7. The team sits at 70 points for the season, holding an unbeaten streak of seven straight matches. That point total places them four shy of the league record established by Miami in 2025, according to the report.

NASHVILLE SC WIN 2026 SUPPORTERS' SHIELD WITH WIN AT CF MONTREAL | Match Highlights

Brian Schwake anchored the defense, stopping five shots to secure his league-leading 14th shutout of the campaign. The opening breakthrough came in the 52nd minute. Reed Baker-Whiting delivered a cross from the left flank to Sam Surridge, whose initial header was parried by Montreal goalkeeper Samsy Keita. Surridge reacted quickly to knock in his own rebound for a 1-0 advantage.

Milestones and Defensive Lapses

CF Montreal featured 17-year-old Samsy Keita making his professional debut. Keita became the youngest player to start a match in franchise history, finishing the night with three saves while operating against a relentless Nashville attack.

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The visitors sealed the result in the 76th minute. Hany Mukhtar intercepted a loose pass inside Montreal’s defensive third, driving forward before beating Keita one-on-one with a low, point-blank shot to double the lead to 2-0.

Team Record (W-L-D) Points Key Stat Nashville SC 21-3-7 70 14 shutouts (Schwake) CF Montreal 6-18-7 Debutant Keita (3 saves)

Looking Ahead to Midweek Fixtures

With the Supporters’ Shield secured, Nashville returns home to host Philadelphia on Wednesday. Meanwhile, CF Montreal hits the road to face Charlotte on Wednesday.

CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC | Full Match Highlights | SUPPORTERS' SHIELD SECURED!!