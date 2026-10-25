Bella McCormick signs with Sony Music Nashville and releases Dandy

Bella McCormick, a Nashville native and singer-songwriter, signed with Sony Music Nashville, the label announced Friday, according to Country Standard Time reporting on October 24, 2026. McCormick marked the career milestone by releasing her debut track, “Dandy,” on October 24.

The Production and Writing Room Behind “Dandy”

Brandon Hood produced the newly released single. Hood’s production credits include work with Ty Myers and Emily Ann Roberts. McCormick co-wrote the track alongside Ben Stoll and Brandon Day.

Bella McCormick Inks With Sony Music Nashville https://t.co/7gpa6TYK1E — https://x.com/MusicRow/status/2113635460782203050

“I wrote ‘Dandy’ with Ben Stoll and Brandon Day, and it was truly one of the most fun days I’ve ever had in a writing room,” McCormick said, as noted by Country Standard Time. “I think that energy really shines through in the song. My hope is that when people hear it, they find something they can relate to while also getting to know a little more about me as an artist and as a person.”

Before securing her deal with Sony Music Nashville, McCormick built relationships across the Music City songwriting community. She collaborated with established writers including Liz Rose, Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, Steph Jones, and Ben West.

"Dandy" Music Video || Bella McCormick

Family Roots in the Nashville Music Scene

McCormick’s connection to the local music industry traces back to her family. Her father, Lee McCormick, established ties within the Nashville scene throughout the 1970s and 1980s. During that era, he built relationships with prominent songwriters and artists such as Waylon Jennings, Guy Clark, and Townes Van Zandt.

Lee McCormick introduced his daughter to instrumentation early, placing instruments in her hands when she was five years old. As her artistic development continued, McCormick received professional guidance from producer Paul Worley.

A Full-Circle Return to the Ryman Auditorium

McCormick first set her sights on a professional music career at age 14. At that time, she performed during a charity show at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

“When it was time to share this news, I felt like I needed to bring everyone to the Ryman. It’s the place that inspired my dreams and to return there to kick off this chapter is just the most full-circle moment I could imagine,” McCormick stated.

Following the major label announcement, McCormick performed her first hometown headline show in Nashville at The Basement on Thursday night, October 22, 2026, ahead of Friday’s formal release.

“To say that Sony Nashville has been a blessing in my life would be an understatement,” McCormick said regarding her new home. “From the moment I walked through the doors, I knew I had found a team of people I could trust with something I hold so close to my heart: my music.”