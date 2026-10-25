Marty Morrissey organizes Eurovision concert in Spain, says Irish Sun

RTÉ sports pundit Marty Morrissey organized a special concert featuring past Irish Eurovision winners during his annual Marty Party trip to Alicante, Spain, following RTÉ’s decision to boycott the contest for a second year in a row, The Irish Sun reported.

The Marty Party Lineup and Performances

Three-time winner Johnny Logan signed up to play his week in the sun, taking a break from his touring schedule across Europe.

Ireland’s very first winner, Dana, joined the show at a plush hotel in Calpe, outside Alicante, earlier this month.

Performers Linda Martin, Charlie McGettigan, Paul Harrington, and Niamh Kavanagh also featured in the lineup.

An Emotional Gathering in Alicante

Morrissey described “emotional scenes” watching the performances from the side of the stage during the trip. He arranged the Spanish excursion to help him cope with the loss of his mother, Peggy, who died at age 91 in a road traffic accident in Co Clare in December 2021.

“You never get over it. I miss my mother every single day,” Morrissey said. He noted that he still misses her post-match phone calls, during which she would critique his television wardrobe rather than the game itself.

Building a Friendship with Johnny Logan

The event came together after Morrissey bonded with Johnny Logan in recent years. Despite long admiring the singer, Morrissey never met him until Logan approached him in Croke Park to ask for a selfie with his nieces and nephews.

The two men reconnected last year when they received honorary doctorates from Longford International College, prompting Morrissey to invite Logan to the Spanish event.

Upcoming Dublin Concert Details

Event Location Date Beneficiary Ireland’s Eurovision Legends Concert The Helix, Dublin December 8 Dog Hub Rescue charity

Following the Spanish trip, Linda Martin is organizing an Ireland’s Eurovision Legends concert at Dublin’s Helix on December 8. The upcoming Dublin show will feature all our Eurovision winners and raise support for the Dog Hub Rescue charity.