Egyptian filmmakers cite script shortages as a production bottleneck

As the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival concluded in Egypt, regional producers and filmmakers examined the structural challenges required to transform the country’s rich talent pool into globally competitive cinema, balancing a historical production peak of 112 films in 1988 against a modern recovery of 67 features in 2023.

The Realities of Egyptian Box Office Recovery

Egyptian film output has rebounded from a low point of 16 features in 1998 to 67 features in 2023, according to Egyptian Chamber of Cinema Industry data cited by Variety.

Industry veterans argue that modern productions suffer from a shortage of rigorous script development rather than a lack of cameras or technical crew.

New streaming platforms and regional theatrical expansions, particularly in Saudi Arabia, are forcing filmmakers to elevate original storytelling and genre diversity.

Screenplay Deficits Hinder Modern Production Momentum

While the Egyptian Chamber of Cinema Industry figures show an upward tick from 51 feature films in 2022 to 67 in 2023, veterans argue that physical infrastructure outpaces narrative development. Veteran Syrian producer Mohamed Mashish noted that modern sets possess advanced cameras and skilled directors of photography, yet lack the foundational writing necessary to sustain international interest. “We need to have more time for development and scriptwriting,” Mashish told Variety. “We have all the industry components. But we don’t have scripts. So what can you do? I have a nice camera, a good DP, but we can’t do anything without good scripts.”

This production bottleneck contrasts sharply with the late 20th century. In 1988, the Egyptian industry generated 112 theatrical releases before a steep decline dropped output to just 16 films a decade later. Bridging that historical gap now depends on matching new digital tools with established industry wisdom. Mashish emphasized that combining younger, internet-connected creators with veteran experience remains essential for sustainable growth.

Year / Milestone Feature Film Output Key Industry Development 1988 112 films Late-century production peak recorded by the Egyptian Chamber of Cinema Industry. 2016 N/A Release of “Grand Hotel” and “Hepta: The Last Lecture,” expanding modern streaming and box office reach. 2022–2023 51 to 67 films Theatrical recovery tracked across local production slates.

Streaming Services Expose Gulf Audiences to New Genres

Digital distribution has fundamentally altered how homegrown talent reaches domestic and international viewers. Hadi El Bagoury, director of the 2016 romance “Hepta: The Last Lecture”—the highest-grossing romantic film in Egyptian cinema—pointed out that streaming services expose local audiences to entirely new genres and cinematic styles. “You discover new stories, new directors, new genres,” El Bagoury told Variety. “You discover a lot more directors, DPs, actors and different styles.”

That expanded exposure directly impacts the Gulf, traditionally a vital commercial territory for Egyptian releases. Mashish observed that Saudi Arabian audiences, initially eager to embrace any theatrical offering when cinemas first opened, have grown significantly more selective. Because local moviegoers now consume international cinema regularly, they demand higher production and narrative standards rather than accepting standard genre fare.

Producers Face Structural Hurdles in International Sales

Beyond screenwriting and streaming shifts, producers face severe structural hurdles concerning international sales. Lebanese producer and distributor Ziad Srouji, whose credits include “Palestine 36,” argued that artistic merit alone fails to guarantee commercial longevity. “A good idea gets you into the room. It doesn’t get you through production, and it certainly doesn’t get you to an audience,” Srouji told Variety. He warned that many projects reach the market without early sales representation, complete delivery materials, or distribution strategies extending past initial festival screenings.

To counter these systemic issues, the El Gouna Film Festival utilized its industry arm, CineGouna, to launch the Egyptian Voices strand. This initiative provides four local projects in development with tailored training in pitching, packaging, and co-production frameworks. Meanwhile, El Bagoury advocates for the establishment of independent, Egyptian-owned platforms and accessible, lower-cost theaters to reduce reliance on external gatekeepers. Srouji noted that true industry health is ultimately measured not by a single prestigious festival selection, but by whether that initial breakthrough makes financing a second feature significantly easier than the first.