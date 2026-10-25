Dr. Donald F. Pitisci Obituary: Tampa Pediatrician Remembered

Dr. Donald F. Pitisci, Brandon’s very first pediatrician and a fixture of Tampa Bay pediatric care for over half a century, passed away at home surrounded by family at the age of 91.

Born in Tampa to Ignazio and Grace Scolaro Pitisci, he grew up in Ybor City with a lifelong affection for Italian food, guava pastries, and homemade deviled crabs. During his student years at Memorial Junior High School, he met Kippy Noland, who would become his wife of 66 years. He later attended Hillsborough High School, where he starred as a co-captain of the 1953 All-City football team, before earning his Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida and his Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University.

Dr. Pitisci Served Children and the Community for Decades

Long-Term Pediatric Practice: Dr. Pitisci provided continuous primary medical care to generations of children in the Tampa Bay area for more than 50 years.

Dr. Pitisci provided continuous primary medical care to generations of children in the Tampa Bay area for more than 50 years. Military Service: His medical career paused temporarily when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966, stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

His medical career paused temporarily when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966, stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Community Healthcare: Beyond his private practice in Brandon, he volunteered his medical expertise extensively at the Judeo-Christian Health Clinic.

From Charity Hospital to Brandon’s First Pediatrician

After completing his internship and residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Dr. Pitisci returned to his home region to establish his practice. As Brandon's inaugural pediatrician, he shaped community child health long before modern sub-specialization became standard. His medical duties were interrupted only by his military deployment to Louisiana during the mid-sixties, following which he resumed his practice and treated local children for decades.

Photo: dignitymemorial.com

Outside the examination room, he maintained a structured and active routine. He shared Sunday spaghetti dinners of his childhood memory, hosted Tuesday family lunches at his home, and played regular Thursday golf games with colleagues Dr. Bob Pesce, Dr. Jim Von Thron, and Dr. Galen Jones. He and Kippy also frequently dined on Thursday nights with lifelong friends at the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. He was an ordained elder and longtime member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church.

Milestone Detail Medical Education Tulane University (M.D.), University of Florida (B.S.) Practice Duration Over 50 years in the Tampa Bay area

Legacy and Family Survivors in Tampa

Dr. Pitisci is survived by his wife, Kippy Noland Pitisci; their children, Teri Pitisci Castillo and husband Eric, Lee Pitisci and wife Pam, and Chris Pitisci and wife Ashley; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind first cousins Brenda Pitisci and Cynthia Vigo Castillo.

A private memorial service will be held in his honor. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choosing.

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