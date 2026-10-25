XRP Trades Near 1.29 US Dollar as Analysts Warn of Correction

XRP trades near 1.29 US$ after slipping from September highs around 1.65 US$, testing a critical support zone between 1.25 and 1.28 US$ where buyers have repeatedly stepped in to prevent deeper losses, sharedeals.de reported.

Support Zones and the Battle for 1.28 US$

The recent downward pressure has brought XRP down to approximately 1.28 US$ with a market capitalization of around 81 billion US$. The immediate technical battlefield sits strictly between 1.25 and 1.28 US$. If this threshold fails to hold, market analysts warn of an extended correction toward 1.10 US$ and potentially the psychological 1 US$ milestone. Conversely, defending this zone requires reclaiming the 1.35 to 1.40 US$ resistance band to spark any meaningful short-term relief rally.

The broader technical setup remains precarious. A sustained break beneath the 1.25 US$ floor strips away the primary barrier protecting current valuations.

Analyst Forecasts Diverge on Elliott Wave Targets and Long-Term Value

Market observers hold sharply contrasting views on where the asset moves next. Crypto analyst Casi Trades points to the 1.27 US$ support as a possible foundation for a base-building phase, utilizing Elliott Wave analysis to project a potential climb toward 2.40 US$ if XRP clears the 1.65 US$ resistance barrier. Until that breakout occurs, the risk of retesting recent lows remains active.

Adopting a more cautious stance, market analyst 360Trader highlights the vulnerable technical condition of the asset. He cautions that a breakdown of active support could drive prices down to the 1 US$ region, though he views such a steep decline as a prospective long-term accumulation window.

Looking further ahead, British banking institution Standard Chartered maintains a much more optimistic outlook. Analyst Geoffrey Kendrick adjusted his end-of-2026 price target down to 2.80 US$ in February, yet that revised figure still represents a substantial recovery from current trading levels. That long-term thesis relies heavily on expanding institutional adoption and the broader integration of digital financial rails.

How the Ripple Ecosystem Works

As the native token of the Ripple network, XRP is explicitly engineered to facilitate fast, low-cost cross-border value transfer. Yet price action remains tightly bound to broader market liquidity and immediate chart structures. While the 1.25 US$ support zone continues to attract intermittent buying interest, the asset still lacks the localized momentum required to drive a sustained breakout past overhead resistance.

Standard Chartered adjusted its 2026 forecast to 2.80 US$ in February.