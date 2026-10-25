SNAP enrollment drops 13% under Trump administration rules

Enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dropped by 13% across the United States following regulatory changes implemented by the Trump administration that pushed off 13% of Americans enrolled in food stamps. According to the latest data from the US Department of Agriculture, the number of people receiving food stamps fell from 41.6 million in July 2025, before the One Big Beautiful Act took effect, to 36.5 million in June 2026.

Trump Rules Expand Work Requirements to Reduce Spending

Previously, only able-bodied adults between ages 18 and 54 without dependents under 18 had to meet a 20-hour weekly work requirement to avoid losing benefits after three months over a three-year period. Under the Trump administration rules, the age range expanded to include people from 18 to 64 who do not have a dependent under 14, requiring them to perform paid or volunteer work for at least 20 hours weekly. The congressional budget office projected that the changes will reduce spending by about $187bn over 10 years. The One Big Beautiful Act required states to cover 75% of SNAP administrative costs starting in October, up from the previous 50% share.

Impact on States and Food Assistance Networks

The restrictions affected states unevenly. Arizona experienced a 50% drop in SNAP enrollment between July 2025 and June 2026, while Kentucky saw a 6% decrease. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear stated in a letter to US agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins that he is concerned more people are going hungry in his state, impacting children and the elderly. Meanwhile, food banks and non-profits reported surging demand. The Food Bank Council of Michigan temporarily suspended its helpline due to a threefold increase in daily calls, and Feed Louisville founder and executive director Rhona Kamar noted that kitchen shelves empty out daily as more people seek help.

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Trump Administration Defends Policy Shifts Against Critics

Donald Trump and Brooke Rollins defended the policy shifts. Rollins stated at an August farming festival in Minnesota that moving 5 million people off food stamps is a win for people who celebrate work. Conversely, critics and non-profit leaders argue the changes make it harder for families to feed their families amid rising grocery and gas prices. Gina Plata-Nino, director of SNAP at the Food Research and Action Center, noted that if people were paid enough, they would not need the program.