Stevie Wonder sues to evict Carmen Efferson from Oak Glen Drive home

Stevie Wonder filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, October 22, 2026, seeking to evict his former fiancée, Carmen Efferson, from a property where she has lived rent-free since July 1988 under an oral agreement, Consequence reported. The legal action follows a dispute over a mandatory property insurance inspection that lapsed after Efferson refused entry to legal representatives and attorneys.

Stevie Wonder is suing to evict Carmen Efferson from a Hollywood Hills home on Oak Glen Drive after a nearly 40-year oral rental arrangement.

The legal conflict began in July 2026 when Efferson denied property inspectors access, leaving the residence uninsured since August 4 and triggering $600 in penalties.

Efferson responded to Wonder’s legal team with an email telling them to “fuck the fuck off” and accusing an attorney of white male privilege, prompting formal eviction notices and Thursday’s court filing.

The Oral Agreement from 1988 and the Hollywood Hills Property

The property at the center of the dispute is a three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence located on Oak Glen Drive, valued at nearly $1.8 million according to Zillow figures. Efferson has occupied the home continuously since July 1988. According to court documents, her long-term stay was governed entirely by an oral agreement with the Motown icon, who is now 76 years old and currently touring on his Songs in the Key of Life Performances – 50th Anniversary Tour.

For nearly four decades, the arrangement persisted without formal lease documentation. That dynamic shifted in July 2026 when representatives for the musician attempted to conduct a routine property inspection required for updating and retaining property insurance. Efferson refused to permit entry, setting off a swift escalation between the occupant and the singer’s legal counsel.

Efferson Denies Access and Accuses Attorney of Racism

Upon receiving notice of a scheduled inspection on July 23, Efferson emailed Wonder’s attorney, David Huff, on July 25 to decline access, AOL reported. In her message, Efferson wrote, “Please refrain from your rascist [sic] coldblooded ‘white male privilege’ tone (again with you). I am feeling harassed.” She added, “Regarding your ORDERS of entering into the place where I am living, I do not consent. Do not make any attempt to make any kind of contact with me,” before concluding with profanity.

Huff replied by clarifying that the initial letter she referenced had actually been drafted by his law partner, Tempestt Tatum, who is neither white nor male. Huff further informed Efferson that withholding consent was unlawful and warned that eviction proceedings would commence immediately if she failed to comply. Efferson responded by threatening to contact law enforcement if anyone stepped onto the property, prompting Wonder’s team to issue an eviction notice on July 28 ordering her to vacate by August 27, 2026.

Photo: aol.com

Date Legal and Property Development July 1988 Carmen Efferson moves into the property under an oral agreement. July 23–27, 2026 Inspection notices sent, followed by Efferson’s refusal and profane email response. August 4, 2026 Property lapses into an uninsured status due to denied inspection access. October 22, 2026 Stevie Wonder formally files an eviction lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Wonder Seeks Court Order for Removal and Damages

Because Efferson did not vacate the premises by the August deadline, Wonder’s legal team issued a subsequent three-day notice to quit on October 6. When that window closed without compliance, the formal unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 22. In addition to a court-ordered removal, Wonder’s legal representation is seeking $600 in damages from Efferson to cover the penalty incurred from the lapsed property insurance.

As the case moves through the court system, it remains unknown how long the legal proceedings will take to secure Efferson’s removal from the Oak Glen Drive residence, or whether additional financial claims will be added to the complaint as the 76-year-old artist continues his anniversary tour dates.