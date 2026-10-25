Li brothers pursue postgraduate studies at Yancheng institution

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Academic Milestone: The brothers, who entered the same master’s program in 2024 with top entrance exam scores, have now added Graduate National Scholarships to their academic credentials.

The brothers, who entered the same master’s program in 2024 with top entrance exam scores, have now added Graduate National Scholarships to their academic credentials. Practical Application: Beyond laboratory research, both students have secured internship offers at Suzhou Mean Well Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on switching power supplies.

Beyond laboratory research, both students have secured internship offers at Suzhou Mean Well Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on switching power supplies. Research Output: Li Yadong has published two SCI papers, while Li Yaming has had one SCI paper accepted, with both brothers advancing an invention patent application to substantive examination.

From Undergraduate Separation to Joint Graduate Success

According to Yangtse Evening Post, Li Yadong's positive experiences at Yancheng prompted his brother to target the same institution for postgraduate work. In April 2023, the pair committed to preparing for the electrical engineering entrance exams together.

The coordinated preparation yielded top-tier results in the 2024 admissions cycle. Faculty members provided structured assistance throughout the preparation phase, offering professional Q&A sessions and psychological counseling.

Daily Research Routines and Collaborative Troubleshooting

Enrolled in the same research group and sharing a research direction, the brothers established a daily routine split between coursework, textbook study, and practical debugging. Their workstations sit two rows apart, facilitating direct collaboration on simulation anomalies and circuit testing.

Li Yadong focuses primarily on simulations and overarching design solutions, whereas Li Yaming concentrates on circuit board design and physical debugging. During the spring semester of their first year, Li Yadong encountered a circuit board failure that resisted initial wiring and solder joint inspections. Upon rechecking the chip datasheet, he discovered the component’s voltage tolerance rating fell below potential peak circuit voltages. Replacing the component stabilized the output.

“问题不在电路图上，是我没把手册读完。” (The problem wasn’t in the circuit diagram, I just didn’t finish reading the manual), Li Yadong noted, as reported by Yangtse Evening Post.

Following this incident, Li Yadong began recording key failure parameters in a logbook for systematic comparison, while Li Yaming adopted a protocol of saving, numbering, and annotating abnormal waveforms. Unresolved technical hurdles are escalated to senior research group members for additional guidance.

The academic momentum established in the laboratory has transitioned directly into commercial application. Both brothers have accepted internship positions at Suzhou Mean Well Technology Co., Ltd., where the testing and circuit design experience gained during their master’s studies allows them to integrate smoothly into corporate engineering tasks.

Their shared objective centers on deepening their expertise in switching power supplies, moving theoretical designs toward manufacturable commercial applications. Their ongoing work in the energy power engineering sector continues to validate the collaborative framework they established during their initial exam preparation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.