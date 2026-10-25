Hong Kong Financial Commentator Shum Chun-Ying Dies at 65

Prominent Hong Kong financial commentator and media personality Shum Chun-ying has died at the age of 65 after collapsing on a street in the city.

The news of his sudden passing emerged within the financial circle after a public obituary notice was circulated by his younger sister, Shum Chun-shan. The family confirmed that they are currently handling his funeral arrangements and will release further details regarding memorial services once finalized. Just days before his death, Shum had appeared alongside Choi Hong-nin on October 23 to co-host a program on the online financial broadcasting platform RagaFinance.

Decades in Securities and Market Forecasting

Although he started his career knowing little about equities, he entered the industry as a management trainee at a brokerage firm and eventually rose to serve as the head of research for Emperor Securities and the chief executive officer of Convoy Securities.

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Over a decades-long career spanning columns, television appearances, and digital media, Shum became a recognizable figure to retail investors. His market commentary frequently generated intense debate, most notably when he advised investors to sell all their holdings—a stance he summarized with the colloquial phrase “not leaving a single share behind”—during a rising Hang Seng Index. While that call drew substantial attention, it also exposed him to fierce criticism from online forums starting around 2007, where detractors frequently labeled him with ironic monikers such as “Master Shum,” “Judge Shum,” and “Indicator Deity.”

Addressing the online backlash in interviews, Shum maintained that his critics were organized internet commentators attempting to drown out his analysis, asserting that his historical prediction accuracy stood at around eighty percent.

Transition to Semi-Retirement

In January 2024, Shum formally stepped away from active roles within the mainstream securities industry, transitioning into a semi-retirement model where he continued operating as an independent financial key opinion leader. At the time of his departure from corporate brokerages, he acknowledged mixed feelings about leaving the traditional institutional environment, citing his age and a desire to reduce his workload.

Despite weathering years of market volatility and skeptical commentary regarding his long-term index targets, Shum remained steadfast in his public outlook. Even in his recent streaming broadcasts, he continued to project an optimistic long-term trajectory for Hong Kong equities, arguing that market pullbacks had not technically met the criteria for a structural bear market and maintaining a long-term target of 40,000 points for the Hang Seng Index.

Family members have indicated that details regarding his final farewell and memorial events will be shared publicly once arrangements are complete.