Australian Power Prices Fall as Renewables Rollout Expands

Australian power prices have fallen to among the lowest in advanced economies during the first nine months of 2026, driven by a growing renewables rollout. Newly launched midday free electricity offers are generating massive daily surges in demand across the National Electricity Market.

Wholesale Electricity Prices Fall Across Eastern Australia

The cost of power in Australia’s main electricity grid dropped to near the bottom of advanced economies through the first nine months of 2026. According to an analysis by Rystad Energy, only Brazil and the United States recorded lower average wholesale prices across their national grids during that period.

Victoria’s state grid stood out with wholesale prices lower than every other major international economy. While these plummeting wholesale costs raise hopes for consumer bill relief, they also complicate the economic conditions for the federal government’s ongoing renewables rollout.

Australia's gas-fired power fell 34% to its lowest Q3 level since 2000 as renewables hit a record 44.3% of generation, AEMO says. Grid-scale battery capacity more than tripled year-over-year. #Australia #Renewables #NaturalGas #Batterieshttps://t.co/ueCJntB2qu — https://x.com/OilandEnergy/status/2113613849114919401

National Electricity Market Demand Jumps for Free Midday Power

Households across New South Wales, South Australia, south-east Queensland, and Victoria are rapidly adopting opt-in retail plans that offer free electricity during midday hours.

Grid data from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) shows that electricity demand across the National Electricity Market rises by approximately 360 megawatts at the stroke of 11 a.m. every day. This daily surge coincides directly with the opening of free power windows on participating retail plans.

Photo: Energy Matters

Consumers are automatically engaging heavy-draw appliances, electric vehicles, and home batteries the moment the free period begins.

New South Wales: Solar Sharer Offer running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., capping free use at 24 kilowatt-hours a day.

Solar Sharer Offer running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., capping free use at 24 kilowatt-hours a day. South-east Queensland: Solar Sharer Offer running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 24 kilowatt-hour daily cap.

Solar Sharer Offer running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 24 kilowatt-hour daily cap. South Australia: Solar Sharer Offer running from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Solar Sharer Offer running from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Victoria: Midday Power Saver running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, including weekends.

Victoria’s program launched on October 1. It reaches roughly 2.6 million eligible households equipped with smart meters. State figures show that total surpasses eligible households in the other three participating states combined.

While India grapples with Power Shortages due to ill planned Solar Capacity additions without storage and proper evacuation systems Australia shows how it should be done@mlkhattar@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/qANzMvYECd — https://x.com/sandipsabharwal/status/2113512849247281566

Grid Data Reveals Rapid Uptake and State Spikes

Hamish McKenzie is deputy director of climate and energy at the Grattan Institute. Data highlighted by him shows Victorian demand climbed by more than 700 megawatts within 30 minutes of 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28.

That increase was nearly double the average jump observed across the National Electricity Market.

Historic: for the 1st time in any quarter, Australia’s big batteries out-supplied gas in the evening peak. Q3 2026, main grid (NEM):>Gas generation: lowest Q3 since 2000 (down 34% to 881 MW)>Renewables: record 44.3%>Wholesale prices: down 27%>Solar + battery homes: 75% less… pic.twitter.com/i8fFXnevYd — https://x.com/AssaadRazzouk/status/2113631565762678888

Such spikes indicate that retailers were testing timed deals or that households were already programming timed loads before official state packages went live.

Battery Rebates Help Households Store Cheap Midday Power

Home batteries play a central role in converting midday free power from a minor convenience into an automated financial asset.

Good morning with good news: Australia's main grid Q3 2026 gas power fell 34% to 2000 level.Why?Battery supply about tripled, while renewables set new record of 44.3%, up from 41.8%.Small solar rose enough to match itself the grid's 1.3% growth!https://t.co/RM8JiY3kN5 pic.twitter.com/sLW8BZAySW — https://x.com/johnrhanger/status/2113598890456879174

Households can program batteries to soak up cheap solar power during the midday window. They can also program batteries to soak up free grid power during the midday window.

Households can discharge stored energy to run the home through expensive evening peaks.

Federal support through the Clean Energy Regulator’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program provides a rebate covering about 30 percent of the cost for an eligible battery of up to 14 kilowatt-hours. Government financial incentives step down every six months, meaning the discount will decrease starting in January 2027.