Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will travel to Moscow to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit on October 28 and 29, the president’s cabinet announced on October 24. La présidente Nandi-Ndaitwah participera aux événements consacrés aux aspects clés de l’interaction russo-africaine, ainsi qu’à la session plénière, coprésidée par le président russe Vladimir Poutine et le président en exercice de l’Union africaine — le président du Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye , indique le communiqué.

Moscow Prepares for Continental Economic Forum

The Russian capital is hosting the two-day diplomatic convening alongside the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. Alexander Evgenievich Bryantsev to Angola, outlined the schedule for the diplomatic corps, noting that the opening day features a joint meeting of national foreign ministers alongside Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, fr.allafrica.com reported. These encounters will permit the examination of the state and perspectives of cooperation between the Russian Federation and African countries. The opening ceremony of the Economic and Humanitarian Forum will see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also expected to converse with leaders of African regional organizations. The program for the first day includes a solemn reception in honor of the heads of delegations participating in the summit. Its second day will be marked by the plenary session of the summit, followed by a joint press conference.

More than 40 thematic panels are scheduled throughout the forum, addressing priorities outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, including sustainable water access and sanitation infrastructure.

NANDI-NDAITWAH TO BOOST NAMIBIA-RUSSIA ECONOMIC TIES – nbc

Historical Solidarity and Bilateral Ties

For Windhoek, the diplomatic outreach builds directly on long-standing political connections. The Namibian presidential cabinet emphasized that historical solidarity underpins modern state relations, noting the substantial support provided by the Soviet Union during Namibia’s liberation struggle.

Since independence, both nations have maintained institutional cooperation across mining, energy, agriculture, education, and defense. This ongoing diplomatic alignment was reinforced earlier this year when President Nandi-Ndaitwah met with Yury Trutnev, deputy prime minister and presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Russian Far East, following the eleventh session of the intergovernmental commission. In March, the president of Namibia confirmed her country’s attachment to strengthening ties with Russia in the fields of energy, defense, agriculture, and education.

Event Detail Specification Summit Dates October 28–29 Location Moscow, Russian Federation Key Namibian Representative President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Plenary Co-Chairs Vladimir Putin and Évariste Ndayishimiye

Namibia Seeks Investment in Raw Commodity Value Addition

Windhoek’s delegation views the upcoming summit as a practical mechanism to secure foreign investment and expand commercial trade, particularly in the value addition of raw commodities.

Cooperation agreements spanning education, science, technology, healthcare, and tourism remain central to the bilateral agenda in Moscow.