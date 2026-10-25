Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wow in Vintage Looks at Rome Film Festival

Kim Kardashian arrived at the 21st Rome Film Festival on Saturday night to celebrate season two of All’s Fair, wearing a plunging 1998 Yves Saint Laurent leopard-print gown. Yet she was visually upstaged on the red carpet by her mother, Kris Jenner, who donned Elizabeth Taylor’s archival Tiziani Roma velvet scorpion cloak, an iconic piece originally purchased at a 2011 Christie’s auction for $74,500.

Essential Details of the Rome Film Festival Premiere

Kim Kardashian wore a vintage strapless leopard-print dress by Saint Laurent with lace-up detailing and a matching chiffon scarf at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Kris Jenner wore a velvet hooded cape featuring two scorpions emblazoned across the chest, paired with long white gloves, honoring her November 5 star sign.

The garment was previously worn by Elizabeth Taylor to Grace Kelly’s Scorpion Ball, and later sold at Christie’s for $74,500 in 2011.

The Archival History of Elizabeth Taylor’s Scorpion Cloak

The statement piece chosen by Kris Jenner carries a well-documented Hollywood pedigree. Designed by Tiziani Roma, Elizabeth Taylor wore the cloak when she attended Grace Kelly’s Scorpion Ball. Despite Taylor being a Pisces, she paid homage to the royal’s birth date with the bold outerwear. Decades later, the cloak entered the public market when it was put up for auction at Christie’s in 2011, fetching $74,500. Kris Jenner now owns the archival garment and graciously allowed her daughter to borrow it for an episode of All’s Fair.

Integration Into Ryan Murphy’s Legal Drama

The appearance of the historic cloak in Rome serves as a direct promotional tie-in for the second season of Hulu’s legal drama All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy. Kim Kardashian stars as Allura Grant, a high-powered Los Angeles divorce lawyer. According to details shared on Instagram by Kardashian, after Murphy learned the story of Elizabeth Taylor wearing the cloak to Grace Kelly’s Scorpion Ball, he wrote an episode featuring the character Allura Grant throwing her own Scorpion Ball. Season two of the series is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on November 4, following a festival debut for its season opener during the 21st Rome Film Festival’s Freestyle section.

Kim Kardashian and the cast of 'All's Fair' pose for photographers at the Rome Film Fest

Red Carpet Appearances in Rome Alongside Co-Stars

The premiere event drew several main cast members to the red carpet in Italy. Naomi Watts attended in a black satin dress featuring a paint-splatter pattern and dramatic skirt by Roksanda, while Sarah Paulson wore a flowing white off-the-shoulder gown with a draped, beaded neckline. Niecy Nash-Betts also appeared on the red carpet in a strapless white and black corset gown. The cast additions complement a series that features Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald Greene, and Glenn Close as Dina Standish, with episodes streaming ahead of the November launch.

Event Detail Information Film Festival 21st Rome Film Festival Venue Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome Cloak Auction Price (2011) $74,500 at Christie’s Series Release Date November 4

Prior Connections to Elizabeth Taylor’s Estate

This red carpet appearance is not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has incorporated Elizabeth Taylor’s personal archive into their high-profile fashion moments. In 2025, fashion audiences observed Kim Kardashian grace the runway for Balenciaga’s AW25 show wearing an ivory satin midi dress paired with a floor-length fluffy coat, complemented by a dazzling diamond choker and statement earrings sourced directly from Elizabeth Taylor’s private collection. Teasers for the second season of All’s Fair depict Kardashian wearing a $2.7 million diamond necklace styled after Elizabeth Taylor’s famous Taylor-Burton Diamond.

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