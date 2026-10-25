Autumn Weather Brings Wind, Rain and Falling Snowline

An abrupt shift in autumn weather brings wind, rain, and a falling snowline across several regions, with conditions affecting parts of Austria, including Vienna, as reported by derstandard.de and Heute. Across the border in Germany, meteorological services report similarly unsettled patterns following an unseasonably warm spell, according to zdfheute.de.

Temperatures Drop as Rain Spreads Across Germany

The transition from mild autumn warmth to wintry conditions has taken hold swiftly. In Germany, the Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) noted that temperatures reached up to 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday before a dense cloud cover moved across the north and west, bringing localized rain and pulling daytime highs down to between 17 and 20 degrees, zdfheute.de reported. By Thursday, temperatures continued their downward trajectory, hovering between 13 and 20 degrees as persistent rain spread eastward and occasional showers and thunderstorms developed in the western regions.

Meanwhile, the instability has triggered weather warnings across multiple federal provinces in Austria, according to Heute, with derstandard.de highlighting that Vienna is among the affected areas. Mountain regions are seeing the most pronounced effects of the cold front.

First Snowfall Accumulates in Alpine Elevations

The changing pressure systems have pushed the snowline down significantly. According to DWD forecasts cited by zdfheute.de, the snowline in Germany’s coastal areas and mountain ranges is dropping below 1,500 meters. This mirrors developments in the Austrian Alps, where Kleine Zeitung reported that winter has made a notable return to the mountains of Carinthia, bringing fresh accumulations of snow.

Local outlets have documented the rapid onset of wintry conditions at higher altitudes. The Tiroler Tageszeitung invited readers to share photographs of the sudden snowfall across Tyrol, while Dolomitenstadt noted that the weather takes on a decisively wintry character by Saturday.

Unsettled Weekend Outlook

As the workweek concludes, the unseasonable chill persists. Weekend forecasts indicate that conditions will remain unsettled, with only the southeastern regions expected to stay largely dry. Daytime temperatures are projected to reach between 12 and 18 degrees, accompanied by windy to gusty conditions along the coast and throughout elevated terrain, according to zdfheute.de.