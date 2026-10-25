Joe Manganiello memoir details health battle and Sofia Vergara divorce

Actor Joe Manganiello is releasing an autobiography detailing his seven-year battle with an autoimmune gastrointestinal disorder and his divorce from actress Sofia Vergara, following their 2023 split after eight years of marriage. Diva.sk reported that the memoir addresses their IVF attempts and the breakdown of their relationship.

Fertility Struggles and Health Issues Led to Divorce

The Separation Catalyst: Divorce filings followed unsuccessful fertility treatments and differing views on starting a family.

Divorce filings followed unsuccessful fertility treatments and differing views on starting a family. Medical Struggles: Manganiello underwent the removal of part of an organ and managed severe chronic pain during the marriage.

Manganiello underwent the removal of part of an organ and managed severe chronic pain during the marriage. Public Fallout: The memoir details strained communication and emotional distance, contrasted by public statements from family members.

IVF Failures and Health Problems Strained the Marriage

Manganiello and Vergara married in 2015 after meeting when the actor was nearly 40. Vergara already had an adult son, Manolo. The couple wanted children and underwent multiple unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilization.

As Manganiello’s health deteriorated due to an autoimmune condition affecting his gastrointestinal tract, they considered using a surrogate. Manganiello stated in interviews cited by People that he did not want to leave Vergara with a child that was not biologically hers while facing a debilitating condition that caused severe pain and impaired his ability to walk.

Joe Manganiello Credits Ex Sofia Vergara (& His Dog!) With Saving His Life: MAJOR Memoir Confessions

Medical Crisis and Psychological Toll

Diagnostic tests failed to pinpoint a clear cause for Manganiello’s escalating physical symptoms, which eventually required the removal of part of an organ and the use of an ostomy bag. The physical decline triggered depressive episodes and suicidal ideation, prompting the actor to remove a firearm from his home.

Recovery began after adopting a Chihuahua named Bubbles. While the dog played a supportive role during his convalescence, Manganiello writes that Vergara mocked the breed. The memoir further alleges that Vergara refused to embrace him when he asked for comfort.

Vergara Remains Silent as Manganiello Finds New Partner

Vergara has not issued an official statement regarding the book’s allegations. However, her son Manolo shared a social media post describing narcissistic behavior, which Vergara reposted. Tom Brady also shared a related quote on Vergara’s profile concerning self-awareness.

Event / Milestone Year / Timing Context Marriage 2015 Couple wed. Divorce Announcement 2023 Separation made public after eight years of marriage. Memoir Publication Upcoming Chronicling the seven-year health battle and divorce.

Today, Manganiello is in a relationship with actress Caitlin O’Connor following experimental medical treatments. Vergara previously stated to El Pais that she did not want to have children at an older age, citing the generational gap it would create with her existing family.

Joe Manganiello opens up to @GayleKing about how his life-threatening health battle affected his marriage to ex-wife Sofía Vergara, including a moment he writes about in his memoir, when he says she refused to give him a hug.The actor also responds to criticism from Vergara’s… pic.twitter.com/aG6Sh5UqYk — https://x.com/CBSMornings/status/2109726804185424197