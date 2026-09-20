Black Ferns Beat Scotland 66-14 to Remain Unbeaten in WXV Series

The Black Ferns extended their unbeaten run in the WXV Global Series, defeating Scotland 66-14 at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh. Demonstrating ruthless tactical efficiency, New Zealand ran in six different first-half tries, setting up a high-stakes clash against England.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Shattering Historical Defenses in Edinburgh

According to reports from Radio New Zealand (RNZ), the Black Ferns backed up their opening-round victory over France with a comprehensive 66-14 dismantling of the hosts. Despite late disruption that saw starting lock Laura Bayfield ruled out due to illness just hours before kickoff, New Zealand’s squad depth immediately asserted control. Prop Mo’omo’oga Palu opened the scoring in the second minute under the posts, laying the foundation for a clinical attacking display.

Maama Vaipulu doubled the advantage six minutes later. By halftime, the visitors had built an imposing 38-14 lead driven by six distinct try scorers. But the tape of the first half also highlighted rare defensive leakage. Scotland No.8 Evie Gallagher crossed for a historic brace within a ten-minute span, marking the first time Scotland has ever scored a try against the Black Ferns in four meetings dating back to 1998.

Tactical Reshuffle and Squad Depth Under Scrutiny

Coach Whitney Hansen engineered mass changes to the starting XV compared to the French fixture, testing the outer limits of New Zealand’s player pool. According to RNZ coverage, New Zealand shut out the Scottish attack entirely after the break while adding three quick tries before Alena Saili sealed the 80th-minute exclamation point.

Match Summary: Black Ferns vs. Scotland (WXV Global Series) Metric Black Ferns Scotland Final Score 66 14 Halftime Score 38 14 Try Scorers (First Half) 6 Different Scorers Evie Gallagher (2) Goal Kicking (Sorensen-McGee) 7 / 9 Conversions –

The fixture underlined the immense utility of players like Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who shouldered kicking duties and engineered backline continuity alongside Amy Du Plessis.

The Road to London and Elite Roster Management

With the Scottish leg secured, the Black Ferns turn their focus northward. According to RNZ, New Zealand will continue their WXV campaign against England in London on September 27. Managing injury lists remains paramount for the coaching staff, with key personnel such as Kaipo Olsen-Baker (shoulder) and Ayesha Leti-I’iga (calf) remaining sidelined.

Photo: rnz.co.nz

The tactical whiteboard must now be wiped clean for the Red Roses.

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