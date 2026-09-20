Instituto Beats Talleres 3-1 to Consolidate Lead in Torneo Clausura Zone A

Instituto de Córdoba secured a 3-1 victory over Talleres in the Cordobese clásico at Alta Córdoba, surging to 22 points to claim sole leadership of Zona A in the Torneo Clausura. Capitalizing on a red card and clinical set-pieces, the team maintained its position in international qualification spots.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown of the Córdoba Derby

The fixture at Alta Córdoba began in a tense, balanced gridlock. Instituto controlled the early tempo through sustained possession, but struggled to break down a compact defensive block. Tissera and Luna tested the opposition early, yet the final third execution lacked precision. The tactical equilibrium shattered just before halftime when physical battles boiled over.

Talleres striker Agustín Álvarez Martínez fell into a provocation trap, delivering a headbutt to Instituto captain Fernando Alarcón in an off-the-ball altercation. Referee Darío Herrera initially missed the infraction, but VAR official Paletta intervened. Following a pitchside monitor review, Herrera brandished a straight red card, reducing Talleres to ten men and completely altering the tactical landscape.

Capitalizing on Numerical Advantage

With a man advantage, Instituto manager “Traductor” Flores adjusted his side’s positional width to exploit the gaps. Just five minutes into the second half, Abregú won an aerial duel from a dead-ball situation, dropping the ball perfectly for Cerato. The midfielder drove a low, angled shot across the keeper to break the deadlock at 1-0.

Photo: infobae.com

Team Zona A Position Points Clásico Result Instituto 1st (Leader) 22 Won (3-1) Talleres Contending Group – Lost (1-3) Gimnasia de Mendoza Chasing Pack – Drew (0-0 vs Riestra)

Late-Game Resiliance and the Final Blow

Despite the deficit, Talleres showed tactical grit. Alejandro Maidana pulled one back in the 20th minute with a powerful header, breathing life into the visiting side and forcing Instituto into a defensive posture. La Gloria dropped into a conservative mid-block, opting to absorb pressure and protect their slender lead.

The gamble paid off as Talleres threw numbers forward in search of an equalizer. Leaving vast spaces on the counter-attack, they were punished late in the match when Jeremías Lázaro sparked a lightning-fast transition down the left channel. His dangerous intervention forced Talleres goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain into an own goal, sealing the 3-1 scoreline.

Alta Córdoba erupted at the final whistle, celebrating a derby masterclass built on tactical discipline, opportunistic set-pieces, and ruthless execution.

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