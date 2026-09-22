Brazilian Singer Rick and Neymar’s Associate Die in Helicopter Crash

Popular Brazilian singer Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho, widely known as Rick, died alongside four other occupants when their Bell 430 helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state. Official sources confirmed the fatalities on Tuesday following a nearly 24-hour search operation hampered by severe weather, fog, and low visibility.

Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Santa Catarina

The aircraft, carrying five people in total, went down on a 190-kilometer flight from Porto Belo, on the Santa Catarina coast, to the inland city of São Joaquim. According to official reports, the helicopter was declared missing on Monday afternoon after losing contact shortly after takeoff.

Airplanes from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) spotted the wreckage on Tuesday morning in a heavily wooded area of the rugged Sierra Catarinense. Teams from the Fire Department, deploying approximately 40 firefighters, search-and-rescue dogs, over ten vehicles, and drones equipped with thermal cameras, reached the crash site early Tuesday afternoon. The Arcanjo 03 aircraft also assisted in locating the remains. Authorities confirmed that there were no survivors among the five occupants.

Aside from the singer Rick, the victims included businessman Bruno Avelar, video producer Paulo Soares, and two members of the flight crew. While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, official sources noted that the region was grappling with adverse weather conditions, including rain, strong winds, and heavy fog, under active weather warnings.

Victims Included Noted Sertaneja Singer and Neymar Associate

Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho, 59, achieved widespread fame across Brazil beginning in the 1990s as one half of the sertaneja music duo Rick & Renner. The pair delivered numerous hits, such as “Ela é Demais,” “Cara de Pau,” and “Filha.” After a decades-long career, Rick had recently reunited with Renner for a commemorative tour, performing his final concert just two days prior to the fatal accident.

Bruno Avelar, 41, was an entrepreneur maintaining close ties to football star Neymar and his corporate network. Avelar was actively involved in charitable auctions and philanthropic initiatives organized by the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr.

Aircraft Registration and Aviation Safety Context

Official records from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) indicate that the Bell 430 helicopter, manufactured in 2001 with the registration number PP-MGR, possessed a valid flight permit valid through August 2027. The aircraft had a capacity for one pilot and up to seven passengers. JTA Empreendimentos e Urbanismo, the company holding ownership of the helicopter, confirmed that the machine had been lent to Avelar and Rick for their travel.

View this post on Instagram about brazilian rick neymar associate, Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho accidente From Instagram — related to brazilian rick neymar associate, Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho accidente

On August 18, Anac announced the suspension of scenic tourist helicopter flights operated by four companies in Rio de Janeiro following three accidents over an eight-month span, an operational crackdown that included a fatal crash claiming the lives of three Colombian tourists.