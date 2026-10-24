Burnley Sacks Head Coach Nicky Hayen After 14 Games

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen has been sacked after just 14 games in charge following a 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City that left the club 22nd in the Championship. Appointed on 10 July to succeed Scott Parker paid the price for a dismal run of form culminating in the heavy defeat at the ProAmpac Stadium on Saturday.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The club’s underlying metrics point to severe defensive vulnerabilities, boasting the worst goals-against record in the division with 25 conceded.

The Lincoln City Collapse and Final Demise

The writing was on the wall within two hours of the final whistle at Lincoln City, as club owner Alan Pace pulled the plug on Hayen’s tenure via a short two-sentence statement. Saturday’s fixture saw the Clarets take an initial lead before collapsing to a 4-1 defeat, with the hosts roaring back to condemn Burnley to their sixth loss of the campaign. It was a harrowing finale for a side that had gone up in their last two Championship campaigns in 2023 and 2025 but now finds itself languishing near the foot of the second tier.

Speaking in his post-match press conference before his dismissal was confirmed, Hayen told reporters: “I’m not going to lose my energy because this is something out of my hands.” Despite winning the Belgian title with Club Brugge in 2024 and being brought in by owner Alan Pace to oversee a promotion bid, the tactical framework failed to translate to English football.

A Spiraling Record and Mounting Defensive Woes

Saturday’s defeat at the ProAmpac Stadium means Burnley have won just one of the past 24 league games. More alarmingly, they have leaked 25 goals from their opening 12 Championship games, giving them the worst record in the division.

Metric Burnley Under Hayen Matches in Charge 14 Current Position 22nd in Championship Goals Conceded (12 games) 25

Aside from a brief flash of brilliance earlier this month when they returned from the extended international break to thrash Watford 4-0, consistency has been entirely absent. Draws against Charlton and a defeat to Wolves—matches where the Clarets actually scored first—exposed a glaring inability to manage game states. Furthermore, the club remains without a win at home in the league since beating Leeds United at Turf Moor in the Premier League over a year ago.

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