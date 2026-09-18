Carhartt WIP x OMNIUM Debut Limited-Edition Stainless Steel Mini-Max Cargo Bike

Carhartt WIP and Danish bicycle brand OMNIUM have teamed up to release a custom stainless steel Mini-Max cargo bike, limited to 150 units worldwide. Launching on September 24 across omniumcargo.com and select dealers, the collaboration fuses heavy-duty industrial design with premium frame materials across three sizes.

Rethinking the Silhouettes: From Chromoly to Stainless Steel

The OMNIUM x Carhartt WIP Mini-Max marks the debut collaboration between the two brands, transitioning OMNIUM’s signature cargo bike silhouette away from standard chromoly steel. Instead, the frame utilizes a premium stainless steel build designed to withstand punishing urban utility requirements. According to official release details, the collaboration pairs hard-wearing functional engineering with raw, industrial design codes.

To put the construction on full display, the frame features a transparent clear-coat finish. This treatment deliberately leaves high-quality welding seams and thermal discoloration visible across the metal joints. Acid yellow and black co-branded graphics break up the industrial palette, providing high-visibility accents that extend across the DT Swiss cargo wheels, specialized cargo webbing, lock-on foam grips, and a titanium-railed saddle.

BMX Heritage and Custom Componentry

Subtle nods to deep-rooted subcultures anchor the build. Carhartt WIP drew directly from its historical ties to the BMX community by outfitting the bike with specialized componentry sourced through Blue Lug Japan. The build integrates custom MKS x Carhartt WIP XC-III “bear trap” pedals.

These pedals feature a custom matte-black colorway finished with hand-painted embossed branding and signature C-Logo cutouts machined right into the cages. For collectors unable to secure the complete bicycle, a standalone limited pedal drop is planned for a later date across select retail channels.

Release Mechanics and Global Exhibition

Production is strictly capped at 150 units worldwide, configured across S, M, and L sizing options. Official sales commence on September 24 via omniumcargo.com and select OMNIUM retail partners.

Photo: hypebeast.com

For buyers wanting an up-close look before pulling the trigger, physical models will go on display inside select Carhartt WIP flagship retail locations spanning Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, London Soho, Milan, and Paris.