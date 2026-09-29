Caroline Hajdukiewicz Takes Helm as Performics Managing Director

Caroline Hajdukiewicz Takes the Helm as Performics Managing Director

Six months after Stéphanie Guédon assumed the presidency of Performics, the agency is elevating Caroline Hajdukiewicz from Deputy Managing Director to Managing Director. Operating under Publicis Connected Media, the reshuffled executive team aims to tighten operational alignment across core search and strategic consulting divisions while expanding technology and AI integration.

Executive Briefing: Restructuring and Strategy Executive Promotion: Caroline Hajdukiewicz transitions from Deputy Managing Director to Managing Director, following Stéphanie Guédon’s appointment as President six months prior.

Caroline Hajdukiewicz transitions from Deputy Managing Director to Managing Director, following Stéphanie Guédon’s appointment as President six months prior. Functional Alignment: The reorganization establishes clear leadership pillars across SEO/GEO, SEA, and strategic planning to capture fragmented consumer journeys.

The reorganization establishes clear leadership pillars across SEO/GEO, SEA, and strategic planning to capture fragmented consumer journeys. Innovation Pivot: Former Head of SEO Benoît Rousseau assumes the newly created role of Product & Innovation Director, tasked with scaling data and AI marketing capabilities.

Operational Restructuring and Core Leadership Pillars

The structural overhaul places specialized leaders at the intersection of performance media, data, and analytics. Aurélie Guyot takes charge of the SEO/GEO division as Head of SEO/GEO, while Gary Bernardo manages the paid search architecture as Head of SEA. Strategic advisory services and planning remain anchored under Chloé Grosman, who serves as Delegate Director for Consulting and Strategic Planning.

This division of labor is designed to streamline client acquisition and retention mandates. By unifying these technical disciplines under Hajdukiewicz’s direct supervision, Performics aims to counter the operational friction typically caused by fragmented consumer touchpoints in digital advertising.

Photo: e-marketing.fr

Executive Name New Role Previous Role Caroline Hajdukiewicz Managing Director (Directrice Générale) Deputy Managing Director Benoît Rousseau Product & Innovation Director Head of SEO Aurélie Guyot Head of SEO/GEO Gary Bernardo Head of SEA

Scaling Data, AI, and Marketing Technology

To support the agency’s broader growth mandate, Benoît Rousseau shifts from his prior position as Head of SEO to become Product & Innovation Director. Rousseau’s mandate centers on deploying automated systems, artificial intelligence, and proprietary data architectures to build distinct competitive advantages for advertisers.

Stéphanie Guédon, President of Performics France, notes that the reorganization serves the broader objective of Publicis Connected Media. The framework is engineered to align agency talent and emerging technologies directly with the commercial and marketing metrics demanded by modern advertisers.

Background and Market Positioning

Caroline Hajdukiewicz brings extensive experience in digital performance management to her new post. Educated at the University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and OMNES Education, her agency background includes a seven-year tenure at iProspect within the Dentsu group, where she directed SEA strategies for enterprise accounts including Microsoft, Société Générale, and Fnac.

She joined Performics in June 2021 as Head of SEA & Tech/Analytics, overseeing more than 65 specialists across three international hubs before her promotion to Deputy Managing Director in January 2025. Her leadership now focuses on ensuring that media investments correlate directly with measurable business outcomes in an increasingly complex digital environment.

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