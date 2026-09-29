Dame Pat McGrath and Vogue World Milano 2026 Revive Renaissance Beauty

Vogue World Milano 2026 brought Renaissance painting onto the modern runway inside Milan’s historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, turning centuries of Italian visual history into a contemporary beauty showcase led by makeup designer Dame Pat McGrath.

Reinterpreting Masterworks Through Blush Stacking

The beauty direction for the opening act of the show looked directly to the brushstrokes of master artists like Raphael, Botticelli, and Ghirlandaio. According to Vogue, the makeup relied on soft color modeling rather than hard contour lines, capturing the aesthetic of historical portraits where faces displayed harmonious proportions and serene expressions.

A central technique in achieving this look was blush stacking. Rather than relying on a single shade in one area, McGrath’s team layered tones across the cheeks to build dimension and a soft flush. This approach mirrored the sfumato technique in painting, which gently blends tones together, and ensured the color remained visible under intense runway lighting.

Photo: vogue.com

Capturing Inner Emotion and Luminous Details

The rosy visage featured on models such as Gigi Hadid and Mariacarla Boscono carried historical echoes of purity, youth, and emotional vitality. In Renaissance artistic theory, known as moti dell’animo or moti mentali, external facial expressions were viewed as the visible reflection of a person’s inner emotional state. To enhance this painterly glow, the makeup team applied white eyeshadow to the upper eyelids and a generous sweep of pearlescent white highlighter at the inner corners of the eyes and along the lower lash line.

Bridging Centuries With Y2K Sparkle

While the complexion work drew from historical portraiture, the eye makeup bridged eras by incorporating archival Y2K sparkle. Glitter-heavy elements and metallic accents sat alongside Renaissance-inspired skin, creating a deliberate contrast that reflected Italy’s diverse craft traditions across different centuries.

Photo: vogue.ph

Sculpting Hair and Nails for the Runway

Hair styling, led by Cyndia Harvey, drew further inspiration from the Italian Renaissance, referencing Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine and Botticelli’s Venus. The runway featured a tension between naturally curly or frizzy locks and intricate, gelled-down braids. Shorter styles included bell-shaped bobs with soft, fluffy curls, alongside rigid horseshoe braids tracing the shoulders and decorated with black ribbons. Eri Narita led nail styling for the production, completing the detailed artisanal brief established for the show.