Castilla y León Government Members Reveal Assets and Wealth Declarations

Published on Friday, September 18, the official asset declarations of Castilla y León’s twelve regional government members—released via the Open Government Portal and the Official Gazette of Castilla y León (BOCyL)—reveal a collective portfolio characterized by significant real estate holdings, diverse vehicle fleets, and varying levels of personal liquidity and debt, led by regional president Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

Here is the math.

The Bottom Line

Total Real Estate Footprint: Across the twelve regional officials, the asset disclosures catalog 19 residential properties, 20 rustic plots, two commercial premises, and roughly a dozen ancillary spaces such as garages.

Across the twelve regional officials, the asset disclosures catalog 19 residential properties, 20 rustic plots, two commercial premises, and roughly a dozen ancillary spaces such as garages. Liquidity vs. Leverage: While cumulative bank savings across the executive branch exceed one million euros, aggregate financial liabilities in the form of loans and credits surpass 1.2 million euros.

While cumulative bank savings across the executive branch exceed one million euros, aggregate financial liabilities in the form of loans and credits surpass 1.2 million euros. Asset Concentration: Regional President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco declares two residential properties in Salamanca alongside a bank balance of 13,178.57 euros, balanced against a mortgage liability.

The publication of these financial records adheres strictly to Law 3/2016 concerning the Statute of High-Ranking Officials in the Autonomous Administration of Castilla y León. Initiated at the start of the 12th legislative term under a coalition government between the Partido Popular (PP) and Vox, the filings offer a transparent accounting of patrimonial rights, obligations, and assets managed by regional leaders.

But the balance sheet tells a different story.

While public scrutiny often centers on cash liquidity, the executive’s combined debt obligations outweigh immediate capital reserves. Individual savings accounts across the Junta show notable dispersion. Luis Miguel González Gago, consejero de la Presidencia, reports the highest individual cash reserves in bank accounts with 397,132 euros, supplemented by 56,586.47 euros in a pension plan and 43,978.18 euros in a savings plan. Conversely, Joaquín Antonio Pino, consejero de Agricultura, Ganadería, Medio Rural y Política Ambiental, records 9,712.85 euros spread across seven financial entities, while María González Corral, consejera de Medio Ambiente y Energía, lists 7,800 euros in a single account.

President Mañueco’s disclosure places his liquid assets at 13,178.57 euros distributed across two bank accounts and a term deposit, accompanied by two residential properties located in Salamanca and a stake in a rustic plot in Villaverde de Íscar, Segovia, valued at 60,611.77 euros. His garage hosts a second-hand BMW alongside an Audi Q3, while his debt load includes a mortgage.

Real estate assets dominate the portfolio distribution among the twelve officials. Cristina Sanchidrián, consejera de Movilidad, Transformación Digital e IA, registers the largest individual property portfolio under cadastral valuation, totaling 773,220.32 euros across five residential properties—three situated in Ávila and two in Madrid. Sanchidrián also declares funds, portfolios, and savings insurance policies.

Automotive holdings among the leadership display a distinct preference for German engineering, interspersed with older models. Carlos Fernández Carriedo, consejero de Economía y Hacienda, reports ownership of three vehicles—an Audi A6 2.0 TDI, an Audi Q3, and a Volkswagen T-Roc acquired during the current year. Carlos Pollán, vicepresidente primero y consejero de Desregulación, Familia y Ayudas Sociales, stands out as the sole executive member operating a motorcycle, specifically a 1999 Suzuki Burgman. Meanwhile, several senior officials, including María González Corral, María Pardo, and Joaquín Antonio Pino, list no vehicles registered in their names.

Executive Asset and Liability Metrics

Official Role Liquid Savings (€) Primary Real Estate Holdings Luis Miguel González Gago consejero de la Presidencia 397,132.00 1 residence, 2 garages (Valladolid) Alejandro Vázquez consejero de Sanidad y Bienestar Social 407,074.00 (shared) 2 residences (Burgos, Tudela de Duero) Cristina Sanchidrián consejera de Movilidad, Transformación Digital e IA 133,633.26 5 residences (3 in Ávila, 2 in Madrid) Alfonso Fernández Mañueco presidente de la Junta 13,178.57 2 residences (Salamanca), 1 rustic plot share Carlos Fernández Carriedo consejero de Economía y Hacienda 47,883.00 2 residences, 1 garage (Valladolid)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.