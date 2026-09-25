Celebrity Shoes at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2027

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 kicked off on September 22, 2026, bringing an elite roster of A-listers to Italy’s fashion capital. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, and Jordyn Woods turned heads in high-profile front-row appearances and evening events, showcasing standout footwear from luxury houses including Prada, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana.

The Bottom Line Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 runs from September 22 to September 28, 2026, featuring major runway shows and high-profile parties.

A-listers leaned heavily into statement footwear, sporting everything from Saint Laurent platform sandals to Prada’s iconic returning banana heel.

Key events, including Vogue World on September 22, drew marquee names like Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Pamela Anderson, and Naomi Campbell.

The Front Row Footwear Highlights in Milan

As the spring 2027 collections take over Italy’s fashion capital, the front rows have proven just as newsworthy as the runways. Milan Fashion Week, running from September 22 to September 28, 2026, opened with powerhouse presentations from Prada and high-energy evening gatherings like Vogue World.

Jennifer Lopez anchored her Milan appearances in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana. On September 23, she stepped out in the brand’s Leo kid leather slingbacks. Earlier, for her arrival at the Vogue World event on September 22, Lopez paired a tea-length dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda line with the fashion house’s black satin slingback pumps embroidered with silk flowers.

Ciara made a distinct style statement at Vogue World on September 22, wearing the Saint Laurent Kika Patent-Leather Platform Sandals in black patent leather alongside a classic little black dress and gold necklace stack.

Architectural Heels and Metallic Finishes Dominate the Street Style

Naomi Campbell made a striking appearance at the Vogue World show on September 22, wearing Matières Fécales x Christian Louboutin curved heel shoes in glossy black patent leather.

Photo: marieclaire.com

Jordyn Woods captured attention on September 22 wearing metallic gold pointed-toe stiletto pumps, styled alongside a structural, shoulder-padded turtleneck and ankle-sweeping skirt from Stéphane Rolland. Meanwhile, Olivia Palermo turned to her brand of choice, stepping out in silver-tone metallic leather Casadei 100mm Alice Pumps.

Other notable footwear moments included Cardi B at the Roberto Cavalli show on September 24, wearing a classic pointed-toe high-heel pump featuring a leopard-print pattern with black fishnet stockings. Bella Thorne attended the Off-White™ presentation on September 23 in Santoni Black Patent Leather High-heel Sandals featuring the brand’s signature orange sole.

Photo: voguearabia.com

Selected Celebrity Footwear at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2027 Celebrity Brand / Shoe Style Event / Date Jennifer Lopez Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Black Satin Embroidered Pumps Vogue World (Sept. 22, 2026) Ciara Saint Laurent Kika Patent-Leather Platform Sandals Milan Fashion Week (Sept. 22, 2026) Naomi Campbell Matières Fécales x Christian Louboutin Curved Heel Shoes Vogue World (Sept. 22, 2026) Jordyn Woods Metallic Gold Pointed-Toe Stiletto Pumps Milan Fashion Week (Sept. 22, 2026) Cardi B Leopard-Print Pointed-Toe High-Heel Pump Roberto Cavalli Show (Sept. 24, 2026) Naomi Watts Prada Heeled Loafers in Black Glossy Leather Prada Show (Sept. 22, 2026)

Runway Icons Return to the Spotlight

On the runway front, Prada’s Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons brought back an iconic archival design: the sculpted banana heel. Offered in glossy black leather alongside geometric cut-outs and bejewelled details, the footwear reinforced the season’s appetite for artful, sculptural shapes. Naomi Watts embraced a more tailored aesthetic at the Prada show on September 22, wearing black glossy leather heeled loafers.

As the week continues through September 28 with upcoming showcases from Gucci, Alberta Ferretti, and Marni, the intersection of celebrity street style and runway presentation promises plenty more defining footwear moments.