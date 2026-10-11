Chef Bruno Barbieri recounts Florida car crash and family struggles

Bruno Barbieri recently opened up about a severe motor vehicle crash in Florida that fundamentally reshaped his perspective on mortality, alongside recounting a complex family history and his deliberate path regarding parenthood.

Surviving a High-Speed Collision in Florida

The traffic accident occurred in Florida on the evening of the Super Bowl, as Barbieri recounted during his appearance on the television program Verissimo hosted by Silvia Toffanin. An intoxicated driver ran a red light at an intersection and slammed directly into the vehicle carrying the chef and judge of MasterChef Italia. The impact triggered multiple rollovers and left the vehicle destroyed with deployed airbags. Barbieri managed to crawl out of the wreckage and pulled his assistant from the interior after the assistant lost consciousness. Emergency services transported the chef to a hospital, where he was treated for a severe chest trauma that required a prolonged hospital stay. Reflecting on the cinematic and terrifying nature of the crash, Barbieri described feeling as though human existence hangs by a thread, stating that the brush with death forced him to recognize the profound fragility of life.

An Absence That Shaped a Career

Beyond the highway trauma, Barbieri shared intimate details of his upbringing, characterized by a mix of natural beauty and profound domestic hardship. His father, Nello, relocated to Spain when the chef was seven years old, remaining absent from the household for fifteen years. During those formative years, Barbieri relied on his mother, his sisters, and his grandmother Mina, whose culinary influence inspired his lifelong path in the kitchen. Economic pressures were severe; Barbieri recalled periods when the family lacked money even for basic provisions, forcing him to mature and achieve independence rapidly.

Photo: corriereadriatico.it

When his father eventually returned, the reunion proved emotionally fraught. Described by the chef as a rigid man of an older generation who was one of 16 children, Nello held strict expectations for his son. Barbieri recounted that his father frequently discouraged him, telling him he was “a good for nothing” and pushing him to pursue engineering to embody a masculine ideal. The lack of physical affection and verbal validation left a lasting scar, with Barbieri noting that his independent escapes ultimately saved him from a stifling dynamic, though the emotional distance remained a source of lifelong pain.

Reconciliation and the Decision on Family

The strained paternal relationship finally shifted decades later. Barbieri revealed that he called his father “dad” for the very first time at age 55, shortly before his father passed away in 2018. That final reconciliation involved an embrace and a kiss, an encounter the chef described as a liberation. Even as Barbieri admitted lingering sorrow over the years of missed connection, he noted that he was sure his father died in peace.

Photo: ilmessaggero.it

This complicated domestic history directly influenced Barbieri’s adult choices regarding his own legacy and relationships. Explaining his decision never to have children, he noted that his demanding career and constant travels made a traditional household impossible. However, he added a deeper personal motivation drawn from his own youth: having grown up without a father, he stated he would not have wanted a family. While stating that he has effectively “closed shop” regarding romantic relationships, Barbieri maintains a rich network of extended family, including his sisters, nephews, and close companions.