China passenger car market excludes internal combustion engines from top ten

The Chinese passenger car market has achieved a historic structural shift: for the first time in several months, internal combustion engine vehicles have been completely erased from the top ten monthly sales rankings. Propelled by consumer demand for New Energy Vehicles, market dynamics have moved into mass-market electrification.

The Top Ten Sweep of New Energy Vehicles

The transformation of the Chinese automotive landscape is a rapid replacement. In August sales data, New Energy Vehicles crossed a crucial threshold, capturing nearly two-thirds of total market share despite a broader industry slowdown. Traditional internal combustion engine stalwarts have been pushed entirely out of the top ten.

Taking the crown for the month was the Geely E2, locally known as the Xingyuan. The compact electric vehicle surpassed 39,600 units sold, anchoring a broader trend where affordability and low operating costs drive volume. Following closely behind was the Leapmotor A10 with over 30,600 registrations, while the Tesla Model Y secured the third spot by reaching 29,300 deliveries.

The leaderboard reads like a masterclass in local manufacturing dominance:

Geely E2 (Xingyuan)

Leapmotor A10

Tesla Model Y

Fang Cheng Bao Ti7 (BYD)

BYD Atto 2

Tesla Model 3

Changan Nevo Q05

Li Auto i6

BYD Dolphin

Xiaomi SU7

Zero internal combustion engines appear anywhere in the top ten. The highest-ranking conventional vehicle, the Toyota Corolla Cross, appeared in thirteenth place. Legacy models that once dominated the Chinese market, such as the Volkswagen Lavida and Nissan Sylphy, find themselves relegated to secondary positions.

The Death of the Premium-Only EV Myth

The dominance of compact, affordable vehicles like the Geely E2—which also leads the cumulative year-to-date charts with over 266,000 units between January and August—proves that electric vehicles have conquered the mass market. The model outperformed the Tesla Model Y and the Li Auto i6 in this period.

Tesla remains one of the few foreign manufacturers capable of sustaining a prominent position, placing both the Model Y and Model 3 within the top six. Meanwhile, Xiaomi experienced a shift, with the SU7 descending several positions to the tenth spot and its SUV YU7 falling further in the general classification. Yet the company maintains a relevant presence in a market where competition is intense.

Legacy Powertrains Fall to the Twenty-Car Threshold

Looking further down the statistical stack reveals the true extent of the displacement. Some models with conventional engines still appear in the top twenty, represented by the Toyota RAV4, the Volkswagen Lavida, or the Geely Monjaro. Their volume represents a shrinking fraction of historical baselines.

BYD continues to saturate multiple tiers of the market. As total monthly passenger car sales experience an overall year-on-year contraction, the more than one million New Energy Vehicles sold in August confirm that the transformation of the sector no longer depends exclusively on high-price vehicles.