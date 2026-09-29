Tech Leaders to Meet with Trump and Johnson Over AI Safety Concerns

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are expected to join President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson for a Tuesday luncheon in Washington, as major technology leaders converge for an administration event focused on artificial intelligence and other topics.

High-Level Alignment and Division Over Frontier AI Safety

The Tuesday gathering brings together some of the most influential figures in the artificial intelligence sector. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and OpenAI President Greg Brockman are all slated to attend the lunch, according to confirmations from corporate sources and news reports. Anthropic co-founder and Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown will also participate in the day’s broader panel discussions covering artificial intelligence, energy, and space.

Trump sets high-stakes meeting on AI with tech giants as safety fears spread

The summit serves as a crucial arena for tech executives to engage directly with the administration amid a widening debate over artificial intelligence safety and federal regulation. Tensions have simmered across the industry following an outcry from a former Anthropic researcher who accused frontier labs of gambling with public safety. While figures like OpenAI chief Sam Altman and SpaceX’s Elon Musk have previously signaled support for industry-wide slowdowns—aligning with Amodei’s published essays urging companies to pace the development of advanced models—President Trump has remained openly resistant to such measures, recently dismissing AI fears as a hoax and a scam.

Bridging the Gap Between Silicon Valley and the White House

For Amodei, the Tuesday luncheon follows closely on the heels of a private one-on-one dinner with President Trump on Sunday. The Anthropic chief executive was notably absent from the previous week’s state dinner for visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, an event that drew other prominent tech leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Elon Musk, and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su.

The ongoing dialogue between the White House and tech executives highlights the delicate balancing act facing the sector. As federal officials prepare to unveil a new website dedicated to federal information and resources during Tuesday’s all-day event, the conversations between policymakers and industry architects will likely shape the trajectory of future technological oversight and national innovation policy.

The Road Ahead for Federal Technology Policy

Tuesday’s panel discussions and leadership meetings offer a rare window into how the current administration plans to harmonize rapid technological advancement with regulatory concerns.