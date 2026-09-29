Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Donate €150,000 to Three Waterford GAA Clubs

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have committed €150,000 in philanthropic funding to three Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) clubs near their newly acquired Strancally Castle estate in West Waterford, Ireland. The donations will distribute €50,000 to each club across a two-year installment plan.

Summary of Disbursement Structure Disbursement Structure: Funds are allocated across a two-year timeline, delivering €25,000 annually to Shamrocks GAA, Tallow GAA, and Lismore GAA to support capital infrastructure upgrades.

Funds are allocated across a two-year timeline, delivering €25,000 annually to Shamrocks GAA, Tallow GAA, and Lismore GAA to support capital infrastructure upgrades. Community Integration: The localized investment targets grassroots sports facilities in a region where Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) maintains its European headquarters and employs 15,000 personnel.

Waterford GAA Clubs Secure Historic Capital Injections The capital allocation targets three distinct organizations operating in the immediate vicinity of the historic Strancally Castle estate. Shamrocks GAA in Knockanore, Tallow GAA, and Lismore GAA will each absorb equal tranches of €50,000, disbursed in annual increments of €25,000 over two years. For Tallow GAA, which operates with a membership base of 400, this financial injection marks a significant milestone. According to Tallow GAA treasurer Kieran Geary, the contribution stands as the single largest donation the 139-year-old club has secured in its operational history. How Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan Donate Their Facebook Fortune | Top Givers | Forbes

Infrastructure Allocations Across the Blackwater Valley Each recipient club has outlined specific capital expenditure projects to absorb the incoming funds. Shamrocks GAA, drawing from the combined parishes of Knockanore, Glendine, and Kilwatermoy with a 200-member roster, intends to direct its portion toward upgrading primary dressing room facilities. Tim Lenehan, secretary of Shamrocks GAA, noted that the infusion will drive local fundraising efforts for the smaller club. Meanwhile, Lismore GAA, supporting 350 members, plans to channel its allocation toward pitch-side fencing, proposed floodlighting installations, and a dedicated community walkway. Photo: rte.ie “This donation will help develop our facilities, which in turn will benefit the community at large, most especially the future generations,” said Lismore GAA secretary Emer Barry.

Strategic Footprint Near Meta’s European Base The estate was previously held for 25 years by private investment firm owners Michael and Giancarla Alen Buckley. Why Dr. Priscilla Chan Donated More Than $6 Billion To Science The technology conglomerate anchors its European operations in Ireland, maintaining a workforce of 15,000 individuals distributed across 80 teams. “The GAA is at the heart of communities across Ireland,” Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan noted in a joint statement regarding the contributions. “As new members of the Waterford community, we’re proud to support these local clubs and the important role they play.”

Recipient Club Membership Count Total Allocation Primary Capital Projects Shamrocks GAA 200 €50,000 Dressing room upgrades Tallow GAA 400 €50,000 100-seat stand, community walkway, coaching Lismore GAA 350 €50,000 Floodlighting, fencing, community walkway