MasterChef Star Declan Cleary Rekindles Focus on Health and Family Amid Relationship Rumours

Despite quieter Instagram feeds and busy work schedules driving online rumors, insiders confirm the couple remains together, building their family future after welcoming twin daughters earlier this year.

The Bottom Line

The Rumor: Fans speculated Declan and Sarah had separated after they stopped posting about each other on social media.

Fans speculated Declan and Sarah had separated after they stopped posting about each other on social media. The Reality: Sources close to the couple clarify they are very much together, making life plans and prioritizing privacy.

Sources close to the couple clarify they are very much together, making life plans and prioritizing privacy. The Lifestyle Shift: Declan recently traveled to Italy with his twin daughters, embracing a renewed focus on health and family balance.

Fame and Fatherhood After MasterChef

Stepping out of the high-pressure MasterChef kitchen and into the spotlight brings an entirely unique set of pressures. For 27-year-old Declan Cleary, the constant immersion in gourmet cooking made maintaining daily health routines challenging. As an industry insider revealed to Woman’s Day, being surrounded by delicious food is literally part of the job, making balance hard to find.

Welcoming twin daughters, Claudia and Charlotte, alongside partner Sarah Todd earlier this year completely reshaped his priorities. Rather than chasing impossible ideals, Declan shifted his focus toward having ample energy, staying active, and being a fully present father. A recent trip to Italy with his girls highlighted the importance of health and family life.

Quieting the Instagram Split Speculation

Fandom culture often equates a silent social media grid with relationship trouble. When Declan and Sarah dialed back their joint digital appearances, followers immediately suspected a split. But the math tells a different story. Earlier this month, a source speaking to New Idea firmly squashed the breakup rumors, noting that Declan confirmed they had definitely not parted ways.

Photo: realityrecap.com.au

Behind closed doors, the couple is actively making plans, looking for a home, and building their future. The pair simply decided to step away from performing every aspect of their relationship online. With demanding work commitments keeping them busy, they consciously chose to protect their personal boundaries and make their private time together count.

Balancing Public Profiles and Private Realities

Detail Reported Status Relationship Status Together; actively building a family and planning a future home. Family Milestones Welcomed twin daughters, Claudia and Charlotte, earlier this year. Social Media Strategy Consciously reduced joint posts to establish healthier boundaries.

Ultimately, the digital chatter highlights the tricky tightrope reality television personalities walk between public engagement and private peace. As Declan focuses on his wellbeing and family life, it serves as a sharp reminder that an offline relationship is rarely a broken one. What do you think about celebrities pulling back from social media to protect their relationships? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.