TVP Info Crew Films Car Striking Girl on Scooter in Poland

In Kościerzyna, Poland, a television news crew covering a fatal accident on Saturday, September 26, captured a secondary collision live on camera when an unlicensed driver struck a 14-year-old girl on a scooter, prompting scrutiny over road safety and the unpredictability of field reporting.

The Surreal Convergence of Tragedy and Live Media

Journalism often exposes reporters to the unpredictable friction of daily life, but few broadcasts pivot from one catastrophe to another quite as jarringly as the one experienced by TVP Info. Reporter Miłosz Sieliwończyk and his camerman were stationed near a residential property in the town of Kościerzyna. They were assembling a segment on a harrowing local tragedy: a three-year-old boy had just been fatally pinned underneath a vehicle on private grounds, succumbing to his injuries despite extensive resuscitation efforts by parents, firefighters, and medical personnel.

As the camera rolled to capture the solemn atmosphere of the unfolding investigation, the audio captured an entirely separate soundscape of danger. A 14-year-old girl was riding a kick scooter on the street behind the reporter. An automobile turning into a side street failed to yield or notice her, crashing directly into the child.

Here is why that matters for media safety protocols. Field crews operating in active environments frequently find themselves positioned near chaotic secondary zones where distracted drivers, rubberneckers, and emergency responders create compounded hazards.

When I turned around, I saw a departing car with a shattered windshield and a child lying on the ground,” Sieliwończyk recounted of the sudden escalation.

Split-Second Reactions and the Hunt for the Driver

The immediate aftermath tested the crew’s professional reflexes. Rather than cutting the feed or abandoning the post to check on the victim, the reporter made a split-second decision driven by journalistic instinct. Sieliwończyk immediately shouted at his cameraman to keep the lens rolling.

The reasoning was straightforward: the vehicle responsible for the crash had not stopped. The driver pressed on, fleeing the scene of the impact and leaving a young victim on the asphalt. By maintaining the recording, the TVP Info crew managed to capture the vehicle’s registration plates on video, creating an immediate investigative trail for law enforcement.

But there is a silver lining to an otherwise grim sequence of events. Medical evaluations at the hospital later confirmed that the 14-year-old girl, while suffering from painful bruises and contusions, was listed in a stable condition. Crucially, investigators noted she was wearing a helmet at the time of the impact—a simple piece of safety gear that likely saved her life.

Incident Detail Recorded Fact Date of Event Saturday, September 26 Location Kościerzyna, Poland Primary Coverage Accident involving a 3-year-old child Secondary Incident Vehicle strikes 14-year-old scooter rider Victim Status Stable, hospitalized with bruises; helmet worn Suspect Status 20-year-old without license; returned to scene

Legal Fallout and Investigation by Polish Authorities

The administrative and legal fallout began almost as quickly as the broadcast aired. Local police used television footage to track down the car involved in the hit-and-run.

Authorities subsequently identified a 20-year-old man who lacked a valid driver’s license. While the individual initially fled the neighborhood following the collision, he later returned to the scene. Investigators are currently working to verify whether the man who came back to the site is the exact individual who operated the vehicle during the strike, utilizing the media footage and witness statements to reconstruct the timeline.

This incident highlights a broader systemic challenge regarding traffic safety and driver accountability in European residential areas. Unlicensed driving combined with distracted turning maneuvers remains a persistent vulnerability on municipal roads, turning routine neighborhood streets into high-risk zones when emergency responses draw crowds and media attention.

As Polish authorities finalize their forensic analysis of the footage and question the suspect, the broadcast stands as an unscripted testament to the thin line between reporting on an emergency and becoming witnesses to one.