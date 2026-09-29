Phoenix Crossland Suspended Four Games for Tackle That Broke Nathan Cleary’s Leg

Newcastle Knights hooker Phoenix Crossland has been suspended for four games by the NRL judiciary following a dangerous contact charge during the preliminary final win over the Panthers, ruling him out of Sunday’s NRL grand final and New Zealand’s upcoming World Cup pool matches.

Fantasy & Market Impact Grand Final Shuffle: Harrison Graham is slated to shift into the starting hooking role for Newcastle, while 19-year-old Diesel Hagan eyes a historic debut.

Harrison Graham is slated to shift into the starting hooking role for Newcastle, while 19-year-old Diesel Hagan eyes a historic debut. International Absence: The four-match ban strips New Zealand of its involvement in three crucial World Cup pool fixtures.

The four-match ban strips New Zealand of its involvement in three crucial World Cup pool fixtures. Disciplinary Repercussions: The NRL argued the tackle represented a fundamental failure to exercise a proper duty of care.

The Judiciary Verdict and the Tackle That Shook the Finals

Newcastle Knights hooker Phoenix Crossland will sit out this Sunday’s NRL grand final after receiving a four-game suspension from the NRL judiciary. The sanction stems from a 36th-minute hip drop tackle on Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary during Newcastle’s preliminary final victory.

Represented by barrister James McLeod, the player sought a reduced two-to-three-week suspension. McLeod leaned heavily on Crossland’s clean career record, highlighting that the hooker had never previously been sent off in professional competition.

Testifying before the panel, Crossland admitted fault regarding the physical execution of the challenge. “I got the execution wrong,” Crossland told the judiciary, insisting he “wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.” However, the NRL panel argued that the tackle represented a fundamental failure to exercise a proper duty of care. While acknowledging the act was accidental, prosecutors maintained that Crossland did not display sufficient caution toward the opposing playmaker.

Judiciary Hearing Summary & Roster Impact Metric / Detail Recorded Fact Offender Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights) Injured Player Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) Match Incident 36th minute, preliminary final (hip drop tackle) Judiciary Penalty 4-game suspension Impacted Fixtures NRL Grand Final, 3 New Zealand World Cup pool matches

Remorse, Fallout, and the Human Cost of the Final

Following the incident, Crossland described the subsequent fallout as a severe low point, noting the intense public pressure he faced in the days after the match. McLeod submitted abusive Instagram messages directed at the player over a 48-hour window to illustrate the toxicity surrounding high-stakes judiciary cases.

“It’s killing me, it’s been the worst couple of days of my life,” Crossland stated during his submissions. “It’s meant to be the best week of my life and it’s been far from it.”

Despite the backlash, Crossland emphasized that he had reached out directly to both Nathan Cleary and Panthers coach Ivan Cleary to express remorse. “I called him yesterday. It was obviously a tough phone call,” Crossland said. “I reached out to his dad as well. Nathan was great, he said not to worry about and he understood it was an accident. He’s my favourite player in the game by a mile. He’s the best player in the game and I look up to him.”

Newcastle’s Roster Reshuffle and Historic Debut Possibilities

Harrison Graham is positioned to absorb the primary workload, shifting directly into the starting hooking role. Additional internal options for the Knights include Thomas Cant and Jermaine McEwen.

The suspension also opens the door for a potential slice of rugby league history. Nineteen-year-old Knight Diesel Hagan is now in the frame to make his NRL debut on the grandest stage possible. Such an occurrence would mark the first time a player has debuted in a grand final in 90 years, matching a feat last achieved by Eddie Lockhart for Balmain in 1936.

Beyond the domestic decider, the four-game ban carries international implications.